Princess Mako of Japan renounces royalty for marriage to college friend

Princess Mako of Japan must forego a one-time payment of $1 million (£5.3 million at current quote) for giving up her royal status to marry a college friend, Japanese media reported on Saturday (25). This will pave the way for a marriage postponed for years by controversies about her fiancé.

The 29-year-old granddaughter of then Emperor Akihito and his college classmate, Kei Komuro, announced their engagement in 2017.

However, the wedding was postponed after reports of a financial dispute between Komuro’s mother and her ex-fiancé.

The government must agree that the princess waive payment of up to 150 million yen ($1.35 million) for royalty, giving up her status to marry a commoner amid public criticism of her fiance.

NHK said the wedding date could be announced in October. Imperial House Agency officials were not immediately available for comment.

A Japanese broadcaster, anticipating an impending marriage, recently tracked Komuro in New York. He was shown wearing a ponytail, a detail that has caused an uproar among some Japanese Twitter users.

Media said the couple plans to move to the United States. Under Japan’s male-only royal succession law, female members of the imperial family lose their status by marrying commoners.