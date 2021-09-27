Private institute within the IPT wants to be the “Brazilian MIT”

Aiming to be the “Brazilian MIT”, the Institute of Technology and Leadership (Inteli), a new university focused on innovation and entrepreneurship in the field of computing, opens the doors for its first class in February 2022.

Founded after a donation of R$ 200 million from the family of André Esteves, senior partner of the BTG Pactual bank, the institution is also part of the IPT Open, a state program to promote private sector partnerships with the Institute of Technological Research (IPT), which has already It houses 12 companies and an average investment of R$ 380 million.

Members of the academic community criticize the format in which there is use of public space by a private institution and demand more transparency about the implementation and future of the model.

The initiative to train students in the technology area came from the Esteves family and the CEO of BTG, Roberto Sallouti. During the project’s elaboration phase, the opportunity arose to use the IPT space, in Cidade Universitária, west of São Paulo, through a partnership with the state government, in the IPTOpen program.

Inteli begins its first academic year by offering four bachelor’s degrees: Computer Engineering, Software Engineering, Computer Science and Information Systems. All run for four years and are divided into 16 modules focused on developing and solving real problems.

“From the first day of class, the student works on the development of a real project, based on a real problem in the market or anywhere, which can be solved through a computational solution”, explains Maíra Habimorad, CEO of Inteli.

She adds that the institute’s main objective is to train “leaders of the future” who are aligned with the market demand for technology professionals who have technical knowledge and are able to put it at the service “of a business, organization or, often, society as a whole”.

She cites research by McKinsey & Company according to which, in 2030, Brazil will have a deficit of 1 million professionals in this area – this would have motivated the donation made by the Esteves family. André Esteves, partners at BTG Pactual, is one of the founders of Inteli. Roberto Sallouti, also a partner at BTG, later joined the project.

During graduation, students develop a project every ten weeks. At the end of the course, they can choose between three career axes: academic, for researchers or professors; the entrepreneur, for those who want to create their own startup; and one facing the market.

The curriculum includes practical computing disciplines such as UX (user experience), programming language, web development, as well as social-emotional skills and business vision, conflict resolution, communication, self-knowledge, decision making, leadership and work in team.

The proposed teaching methodology has been tested in the last year with three ‘boot camps’, training courses that involved 130 university and high school students. In practice, Maíra explains that Inteli will have partnerships with private companies that are part of the institute’s “career center” and may offer internships to students so that they can “interact with the market” from the 3rd year of graduation.

To meet the demand of the projects, Inteli will have a two-way street in cooperation with the IPT. In addition to taking advantage of the institute’s infrastructure and occupying two campus buildings, the team will also be able to request researchers from the public institution, managed by the state government, and vice versa.

“For example, if we have a demand from a market agent and IPT already has this expertise, we can propose a collaboration. Then, we created a work plan, the counterpart to the IPT and we paid the researchers”, he explains.

The first phase of the selection process for the inaugural class starts in October and will offer a maximum of 240 places – at least 90 will be offered to scholarship holders. In addition to the monthly fee, which costs around R$5.5 thousand, some grants will offer housing in São Paulo, food and classes in English.

ecosystem

If Inteli intends to be a kind of “Brazilian MIT”, the IPT Open Experience is the first step of the São Paulo government to build a kind of “Silicon Valley” in the State, where there is space to foster innovation and technology , attracting companies, researchers and investment from the country and the world.

The kickoff was still given in 2020, with the first stage of the International Center for Technology and Innovation (CITI), which installed GranBio, a 100% Brazilian biotechnology company, on the premises of the IPT. Four other multinationals also started to use the space (Siemens, Siemens Energy, Kimberly Clark and 3M).

Today, at least 50 partnerships with the private innovation sector are being negotiated through the program, such as the Pernambuco company Porto Digital, and the Fraunhofer Association.

“The idea is to open the IPT to society, to Brazil and to the world, and that we have a global reference model in open innovation”, explains to the Estadão Patrícia Ellen, state secretary for Economic Development, Science and Technology of João’s administration Doria (PSDB).

She also reinforces that the State has invested in equal pay for women researchers and intends to maintain this policy for all future project partnerships.