Projections in Germany give narrow victory to Social Democrats and confirm defeat for Merkel’s party

BERLIN — The Social Democratic Party (SPD) narrowly won Sunday’s general elections in Germany, the first after Chancellor Angela Merkel’s retirement announcement, according to projections based on vote counting. The acronym, now the most quoted to lead the country for years to come, has made considerable progress in relation to the 2017 elections, while Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU) suffered a bitter defeat.

Still, with the result showing a Parliament fragmented between several acronyms, both the SPD and CDU conservatives claimed to lead the new governing coalition, which will likely need three parties to reach a parliamentary majority. The environmentalists from The Greens and the Liberal Democratic Party (FDP), which had the third and fourth highest votes respectively, will be the balance sheet in the negotiations.

According to the projections of the ARD and ZDF networks, the SPD obtained between 25.8% and 26% of the votes, about five percentage points more than in the previous election, in 2017. The CDU, on the other hand, with between 24.1% and 24 .2%, lost more than eight percentage points compared to five years ago.

The Greens will have between 14.3% and 14.6%, with a growth of more than five points, and the Liberals of the Liberal Democratic Party (FDP) also grew, about one point, and should reach 11.5% of the votes .

The far right of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) had between 10.5% and 10.6%, losing two percentage points. On the opposite of the political spectrum, The Left, with 5% of the vote, lost 4.2 points and is still in danger of not overcoming the barrier clause to enter Parliament — in the latest projection of the ARD network, it already appears with 4, 9%, 0.1 percentage point below the threshold.

The numbers confirm the trend shown by pre-election polls, with the SPD at the forefront. The party has not led a government in Germany since Chancellor Gerhard Schröder between 1998 and 2005, the year Merkel took power. Today, the Social Democrats are part of the government with the chancellor’s CDU, in the so-called “grand coalition”, and their candidate to head the new Cabinet is Olaf Scholz, current finance minister, known as “the machine” for his style without raptures — to which, by the way, its popularity is credited.

“This will be a long election night, that’s for sure. But it is also true that many chose the SPD because they want the new chancellor of Germany to be called Olaf Scholz,” the Social Democratic leader said in his address to supporters in Berlin. — We say we want more respect in this society, to ensure industrial modernization and stop climate change.

The defeat suffered by Merkel’s CDU and its sister party of the Bavarian state, the Christian Social Union (CSU), was hard. The projected result is the worst for the conservative bloc since World War II. The result is largely credited to the low popularity of the party’s candidate, Armin Laschet, who is governor of the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, the hardest hit by the floods that killed 180 people in the country in July.

Without convincing voters he would be a credible chancellor, Laschet skidded in the polls and was marred more by gaffes than proposals. In the last one, during the vote, he wrongly folded his ballot, and revealed who he was voting for. After the polls closed, however, he said he had the legitimacy to lead the government.

“It looks like, for the first time, we’re going to have a German government with three coalition partners, and we in the CDU are given a clear mandate from our voters: a vote in the CDU is a vote against a left-wing government,” Laschet said in remarks to supporters. . “So we will do everything we can to form a German government led by the CDU.

Possibilities

As neither party gained a majority, something virtually impossible within the German electoral system, the acronyms will need to ally to form a coalition, a process that can take weeks to months. There is concern about a possible government paralysis in this period of negotiations, affecting Germany’s leadership role in the European Union at a time of fiscal policy definitions and diplomatic tensions that demand quick action. Therefore, Social Democrats and Conservatives advocate that the new Cabinet leave by Christmas.

Analysts say the new government should be made up of three parties, something that hasn’t been seen since the 1950s. The Greens, coming out of the election as the third political force, will be decisive, and talks have already started.

“Our will was to lead the country, but we still have a clear mandate for the Green Party to implement what it wants to do in the next government,” declared the leader of the acronym, Annalena Baerbock.

According to consultancy Eurasia, the most likely configuration is the so-called “traffic light”, with the participation of the SPD, the Greens and the FDP — the name is a reference to the colors of the three acronyms, red, yellow and green. Although the three parties need to resolve differences, the first statements seem to signal an agreement in the future.

— What unites the Greens and the FDP is that the two conducted independent campaigns, the two opposed, from different perspectives, the status quo of the current coalition. [entre SPD e CDU] declared FDP leader Christian Lindner. — That’s why there can’t be more of the same in Germany. Now it’s time for a fresh start.

There is also the chance of a “Jamaica” coalition, formed by the CDU, the Greens and the FDP, but differences in issues such as defense and the environment can make an agreement impossible.

Less Likely Models

There are still other possibilities for a coalition, whose chances of prospering are small. The first is the repetition of the current form of government, the “grand coalition” formed by the SPD and CDU, with the eventual participation of the Greens.

However, the many divergences between Germany’s two major political forces have grown since the 2017 election, and on several occasions Social Democrat leaders have stated that they would “never work together again” with the Conservatives — it is noteworthy that similar statements have been made. and broken in 2017.

Finally, there is still a remote scenario, that of the “red-red-green” coalition, in which the Social Democrats would govern with the Greens and with The Left, which suffered huge losses compared to 2017 and is threatened by the clause of barrier.

Among the many doubts about the outcome of the election, one of them seems certain: the loss of strength of the AfD, the big surprise of the 2017 elections, when it became the third force in Parliament. According to preliminary results, the acronym should remain below the 11% threshold of votes, being demoted to the rank of fifth parliamentary force, and essentially removed from all possibilities of coalition.

During the campaign, the party faced internal disputes, which divided and alienated voters, and saw some of its main banners, such as immigration, lose space to issues such as the environment and, more recently, the new coronavirus pandemic, when some positions Party deniers were frowned upon by the population.