PS Plus October 2021 | Meet the leaked free game

As September draws to a close, PlayStation 4 and PS5 gamers are already looking forward to the October 2021 PS Plus. Sony is following a pattern where it offers two games for PS4 and a game for PlayStation 5.

One of the games that has already been leaked as one of the games from PS Plus It’s hell let loose. The reason is because the game has had several betas just for users of PlayStation it is also not possible to pre-order the game.

With the game having the announcement date set for the next 5th of October, precisely on the day where the PS Plus is going to be released, many players think this is one of the free games.

Will this game be offered on PS Plus on PS4 or PS5?

A free PS Plus game from October was reportedly leaked.

hell let loose is a first person shooter based on WW2 and features 50v50 fights. You can learn more about this game in the trailer below:

Check it out on YouTube: Hell Let Loose – Release Date Announcement Trailer

Unfortunately, this game is only being quoted for PlayStation 5, so if you only have one PS4, this game may not reach your console. Currently the game has two modes known for Warfare and Offensive, but the producer is developing more modes to hell let loose .

hell let loose is already available through the steam for Windows PC, where it has a “Very Positive” rating out of 32,000 reviews. In short, hell let loose will be released on PS5 and Xbox Series X on October 5th and can also reach the PSN Plus on the same day.

