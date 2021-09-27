PS5, Switch or Xbox Series? Know pros and cons of these consoles

There are currently three state-of-the-art video games on the market: Switch, from Nintendo; Microsoft’s Xbox Series; and PlayStation 5 from Sony. The three brands are very traditional, with decades of presence in the sector.

Nintendo has been in the home console business since the 1980s, while Sony entered the mid-1990s and Microsoft in the early 2000s.

Due to the relevance of these companies, there is no doubt that the devices are more than reliable. But that doesn’t mean it doesn’t matter which one you choose.

What is the best way to decide?

In addition to the price comparison, check out what each offers below. Start detailed its main features.

Nintendo Switch

Of the available options, the Nintendo Switch can be considered the most original device, especially when we think about its traditional version. Its trump card is the hybrid format: it can be played both in portable mode and connected to the TV, through a support that comes with the product.

Another unique feature is the JoyCon, detachable controls that can be used in different ways, either as a more traditional interface or as a motion controller.

Nintendo Switch

Furthermore, Nintendo always has in its favor an exclusive library of very popular games, always executed with impressive care. Classic franchises like Mario, Legend of Zelda and metroid, are only available on company consoles.

As negative points, it is worth mentioning the battery life when playing in portable mode. It varies by game, but those “heavier” like The Legend of Zelda: breath of the wild, considerably shorten its duration. Depending on your brightness settings, it’s good to have a charger and power outlet nearby.

Those who like high-end graphics may also be disappointed with the Switch. It doesn’t have the same power as the competitors, so it doesn’t deliver the same look as PlayStation and Xbox. This also means that certain games multiplatforms (ie, released for all three consoles) usually have a more limited version for the Nintendo device. Some are not even released.

The service Nintendo Switch Online ends up being a mix of pros and cons. The bad part is that, despite allowing subscribers to play online, often the resource is somewhat rustic, as in Animal Crossing. On the other hand, the subscription gives you access to a considerable library of games from classic consoles, such as the Super Nintendo. At the Nintendo event Direct, last Thursday (23), the addition of several Nintendo 64 and Mega Drive games was also confirmed.

It should be noted that there is still the version Nintendo Switch Lite. It has a smaller screen and works only as a portable (it cannot be connected to a TV and has no detachable controls). Although, It’s lighter and cheaper.

Nintendo Switch Lite

PlayStation 5

Launched in late 2020, the PlayStation 5 is a classic console: it works coupled to a TV and has a more traditional mode of operation. At the time of purchase, you just need to be aware that the video game has two versions, one with a disc slot and the other without. That is, in the Digital Edition, you can only play games downloaded from the PS Store online store.

Among the positive points is the library, since the console is capable of running PlayStation 4 games and will have new versions of established franchises, such as God of War and Gran Turismo. The device’s control, called DualSense, also brings innovations, such as the haptic feedback system, capable of changing the intensity of vibrations and the operation of the buttons, in addition to having speakers that reproduce some game sounds.

PlayStation 5

The PlayStation Plus online service tends to work well and, as a bonus, it offers a free library of PlayStation 4 classics as well as some 5 titles.

Considering the downsides, in addition to the high price, is the fact that the video game still has a somewhat restricted “next generation” game library. The most tangible news should only emerge from next year. Internal storage is not the best as the SSD only offers 825 useful GB.

Another point to consider is the size of the device. At 38 centimeters long and 26 centimeters wide, it requires considerable space to accommodate.

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition

Xbox Series S and X

Microsoft’s new line of video games is split between Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X. The Series S is a more compact model, but it doesn’t read discs, has less internal storage space (500GB) and lower performance than the Series X. On the other hand, it’s cheaper.

The Series X has more processing power and greater storage (1 TB total, with just over 800 GB usable). It is a device with a vertical block format, 30.1 cm high and 15.1 cm on each side.

Xbox Series S

The biggest attraction of both devices is the Game Pass service. Subscribers pay a monthly fee to access a library of hundreds of games, many of them being released simultaneously as they become available. In its Ultimate version, it includes the possibility to play online.

The control doesn’t have great innovations. It’s a more robust and improved version of the Xbox One controller, which was already great. But it maintains an anachronistic battery power (in the PlayStation 5, the power is recharged with a cable that connects it to the device).

The downsides are pretty much the same as Sony’s rival. But it is necessary to make a caveat regarding the price: Series X and PS5 have equivalent values, but the Series S has a more interesting cost-benefit and is the cheapest way to enter the “next generation”.

The new games library is even more restricted than the PS5’s. The trump card of the device is the backwards compatibility: you can play titles from all previous Microsoft consoles (Xbox, Xbox 360 and Xbox One). The PS5 only runs PS4 games.

Xbox Series X

