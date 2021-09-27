PwC charges Pedro Guimarães for information on loss of R$46 billion from Caixa

PricewaterhouseCoopers, Caixa Econômica Federal’s independent auditor, charged the bank’s president, Pedro Guimarães, for having said in a live with Jair Bolsonaro that the bank had a loss of R$46 billion.

The alleged loss alleged by Guimarães is equivalent to half of Caixa’s net worth in 2020, which was R$92.821 billion. In addition, the bank makes a profit every year.

According to Guimarães, the damage would have been due to irregularities in the PT administration. The information was given by the bank’s president in August of this year and repeated by Bolsonaro to supporters.

Caixa and PricehousewaterCoopers did not respond to questions in the column about the position of the president of the state-owned company when charged by the auditing company.

In the column, Caixa said that the loss of R$ 46 billion informed by the president of Caixa does not impact the bank’s current balance sheet.

“The amount of BRL 46.5 billion of economic loss refers to past operations, and that amount is composed of BRL 24.4 billion of estimated economic loss with FGTS and FI-FGTS assets, added to R $22.1 billion arising from the estimated economic loss with loan operations contracts provisioned or written at loss that were accounted for over the years”, said the note sent to the column.

