Race for the ‘flying car’: what is the vehicle that Embraer, Gol and Azul want in the skies of Brazil | Innovation

The idea of ​​a “flying car”, which is actually a kind of more comfortable helicopter, has attracted several companies around the world. In Brazil, airlines Gol and Azul and aircraft manufacturer Embraer have already announced plans involving so-called eVTOLs.

O Vertical take-off and landing electric vehicle (eVTOL) it’s an aircraft that resembles a helicopter, but it makes less noise and uses more propellers to fly.

Gol and Azul have agreements to receive as of 2025 their first eVTOLs, which will be produced by European companies. Embraer, in turn, promises to deliver its version of the aircraft to customers starting in 2026.

For Luis Carlos Munhoz da Rocha, commercial director of the air taxi company Helisul, which has an agreement to obtain 50 eVTOLs from Embraer in 2026, an advantage of these aircraft over helicopters is the fact that they do not emit polluting gases.

The executive also stated that, as it does not have a tail rotor, the propeller that is at the rear of the traditional helicopter, eVTOL will have a smaller impact when passing through urban areas.

“The tail rotor is a potential noise generator,” he said. “It won’t exist [no eVTOL] and, consequently, the noise it will generate is much smaller”.

Helisul and Embraer plan to hold in October tests to evaluate routes, timing and price of a future eVTOL service. The idea is to understand what would be the acceptance of “flying cars” in the Brazilian market.

As Embraer’s electric aircraft is not ready yet, the companies will carry out tests with helicopters.

“We are going to make the first pilot of this operation, our proof of concept”, said Rocha. “We are going to operate our helicopter with the same size as the eVTOL that is being built by Embraer.”

The test model will be the Bell 505, from the American manufacturer Bell Helicopter. Considered a light helicopter, it is 3.25 m high, 12.95 m long and 1.98 m wide. The experiment will be carried out in the city of Rio de Janeiro.

“We are going to have an embarkation point in Barra, in principle, with disembarkation at Santos Dumont,” said Rocha. “It will operate at certain pre-established hours and there will be a reservation procedure in the same way you do at Uber”.

According to him, the idea at this stage is not to register profit with the service, but to assess whether the operation with eVTOLs would be viable.

So, in the future, will air taxi be carried out by “flying cars”? According to Jorge Eduardo Leal Medeiros, professor at the Department of Transport Engineering at the Polytechnic School of the University of São Paulo (Poli-USP), eVTOLs have a disadvantage compared to helicopters.

“You will never see an electric aircraft fly long-haul, at least for the foreseeable future,” Medeiros said.

In addition to differences in the type of flight, the operation of “flying cars” will depend on the definitions of regulatory agencies around the world.

In Brazil, the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac) has, among other things, the task of certifying the aircraft.

Wanted by g1, Anac said it will have news about the certification of the aircraft when it receives the first orders for operation in Brazil.

“Anac has been following the national and international debate on how this new technology has been used in the sector. However, to date, the Agency has not received any formal request for the operation of these aircraft in the Brazilian market,” stated the agency.

Another issue to be defined is airspace control. When they go into operation, eVTOLs will have a specific circulation altitude to avoid collisions with helicopters and planes.

The Brazilian authority that will establish these rules is the Airspace Control Department (DECEA), linked to the Air Force Command. The agency must also define the number of eVTOLs that can circulate simultaneously.

“If you have a lot of electric air taxis flying over a city, we’re going to have an airspace control problem,” Medeiros said.

“And most of these vehicles will likely be pilotless, which requires a number of airspace control applications for them to avoid crashing.”

In the future, one of the ways to organize the traffic of eVTOLs is to create a new system that will automatically manage the aircraft. The system for the new aircraft would complement the current human-controlled model.

Plans of Brazilian companies

Gol signed a memorandum of intent to buy or lease 250 eVTOLs, which would start operating in 2025. The agreement, which did not have the values ​​disclosed, was made with the Irish leasing company Avolon and deals with the VA-X4 aircraft, project of Vertical Aerospace.

The manufacturer says the VA-X4 will have a top speed of around 325 km/h and will be able to travel 160 km on just one battery charge. The vehicle will be able to carry four passengers and a pilot. It is expected to be produced on a large scale from 2024 onwards.

The Bell 505 helicopter, for example, has a top speed of 231 km/h, but can travel up to 566 km without stopping to refuel.

Azul signed a partnership with the German manufacturer Lilium. The deal, which could have a total value of US$ 1 billion, includes a fleet of 220 electric aircraft expected to operate in 2025.

According to Lilium, its eVTOL will have a maximum speed of 280 km/h, autonomy of 250 km and space for six passengers and a pilot. The manufacturer plans to start commercial operation with the vehicles also in 2024.

Already Embraer intends to manufacture an eVTOL through Eve, a subsidiary that remained incubated for four years until it was officially launched in October 2020.

The company does not disclose speed and distance projections which can be traveled by its aircraft, but has already announced agreements to deliver hundreds of eVTOLs starting in 2026.

In addition to the 50 eVTOLs for Helisul, Eve signed sales agreements for two other air taxi companies: the American Halo, which will receive 200 units, and the British Bristow, which will have the right to 100 units.

The Embraer subsidiary also announced agreements for flight hours. Singapore’s Ascent will pay for up to 100,000 hours. Blade, from the USA, will be entitled to up to 60,000 hours, while the French Helipass and the Brazilian Flapper will have 50,000 hours and 25,000 hours, respectively. eVTOLs will begin shipping in 2026.

According to the information already disclosed, Embraer’s eVTOL will have eight electric rotors. The aircraft, which will have space for four passengers and a pilot, will be able to carry out short flights.