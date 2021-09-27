Read letter from Naughty Dog to The Last of Us community; multiplayer in development

Facebook

Hello everyone,

When the team sat down to discuss what we were going to do on The Last of Us Day this year, thoughts were like, “Has it been a year?!” After that initial shock, the immediate desire was to sit down and speak directly to you, our community.

Years ago, the love and diversity that The Last of Us displayed caught my eye as a fan and reshaped the lens with which I viewed games. For the first time, I could see myself reflected in characters that weren’t symbolized, marginalized, or cast as an afterthought. As the Joel and Ellie story unfolded, there were tears at my end; yes, the narrative is beautiful and heartbreaking, but there’s also something deeply moving and validating about finally seeing a meaningful representation in this medium. I know I’m not alone in this feeling. If I’m being honest, I think that’s why this franchise is so loved among you, our community; there’s a bit of all of us analyzed in The Last of Us. It’s special and something we guard very carefully; we in the studio are all humbled by that trust and love.

In June 2020, we expanded the world of The Last of Us with a new storyline, a project that took years to build. The Last of Us Part II is now the most awarded game of all time – an achievement we are continually proud of and understand is due in large part to the incredible fan base we have. We are continually in awe of the support you provide and know that our team reads your fan mail, marvels at the art you make and is moved by the heart everyone brings to recreate a slice of The Last of Us in their own world. .

The Last of Us Day is also a chance to thank our incredible team within the studio who trusted the vision and heart of this franchise and made it real – you’re the best and the ripple effect of your efforts is leaving lasting marks around the world. .

“Yeah, that’s adorable and great Naughty Dog, but what are you doing with The Last of Us right now?”

In short, we’re working on it – we see community feedback as many of you clamor for multiplayer and want updates. For now, we’ll say we love what the team is developing and want to give them time to build their ambitious project, we’ll reveal more when it’s done! To that end, we’ve been busy building our team within the kennel since the release of The Last of Us Part II and are currently in the process of hiring multiplayer related roles (hint, hint), so if you or someone you know if you qualify for anything you see on our jobs page, apply!

In the meantime, another The Last of Us Day comes to an end. We hope you had as much fun with us today as we did together, and we’ll be taking a closer look at all the epic photos, art and stories you submit to us.

In appreciation,

Rochelle and Naughty Dog