Rebelde: Netflix remake wins 1st teaser with RBD song; watch!

The remake of the novel Rebel had its first teaser released this Saturday (25) by Netflix. In the video, the characters appear singing the homonymous song, the most famous of the band RBD. Check out:

Last Thursday (23), the streaming service published the first photo of the assembled cast. “Our first official photo! Full of love and anxiety so that you can watch the series. Thank you for all the affection!”, wrote Giovanna Grigio – the only Brazilian actress in the cast – on her Instagram.

Saturday has more news directly from #TUDUM.

In addition to Grigio, the Netflix version features Azul Guaita, Sergio Mayer Mori, Andrea Chaparro, Jeronimo Cantillo, Franco Masini, Lizeth Selene and Alejandro Puente in the cast.

Remember that the production will be an adaptation of the Argentine version (Rebel Way), aired between 2002 and 2003. However, the teaser released by streaming earlier this year makes references to songs from the Mexican version, starring Anahi, Alfonso Herrera, Christina Chavez, Maite Perroni, Dulce Maria and Christopher Uckermann.