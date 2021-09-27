Record threatened to expel Dayane amid accusations of abuse by Nego do Borel, says team

After Nego do Borel was kicked out of “The 13th Farm”, Dayane Mello’s team issued a repudiation note to RecordTV and the production of the show, due to the way the station handled the abuse case. The team stated that the channel did not allow PEOA to talk to authorities and lawyers and that they also threatened to expel her.

In the Saturday edition (25/09), the program showed the moment when Dayane was called to talk about what happened. She was asked about her memories of the night before and even stated that she was aware of everything that had happened, but when specific scenes were mentioned, the participant admitted that she did not remember the moment.

“The edition chose to put it as guilty of the abuse that occurred”, wrote the team of the worker in a note released on social networks. “According to the program shown, the summary of the night of the victim was to run after the man who raped her, giving indications and affirmative signs so that he felt free to practice the act. Showing a distorted narrative of the facts, in which they placed the victim of abuse as someone who tried to put themselves in that situation, in addition to romanticizing everything that happened”.

Subscribe THE PEOPLE+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and more. Sign it

The team criticized the images displayed during the editing and that the program did not show “the state of intoxication in which Dayane found himself”, “they hid from the public’s eyes the several times that Dayane told to stop” and “did not show the disgusting lines of the participant”.

The psychologist’s attitude was also criticized during the video shown on the program, and the team said that the participant was denied contact with authorities and lawyers, under threat of expulsion. Check the note in full:

About the subject

Questions, Criticisms and Suggestions? Talk to us

Tags