Recovered stolen wines from Itamaraty valued at R$ 57.6 thousand

The Federal Police (PF) recovered in São Paulo two high value wine bottles that had been donated to the MRE (Ministry of Foreign Affairs) and stolen in August of this year.

After a routine inspection at the ceremonial cellar type safe, Itamaraty found the absence of the two units. Added together, the French drinks are worth, according to the PF, R$ 57.6 thousand.

were stolen from the ministry a Petrus Pomerol Grand Cru from the 1980 harvest, valued at R$ 25,750, and one Domaine de la Romanée-Conti La Tâche Grand Cru Monopole from the 1995 harvest, valued at R$ 31,868.00.

According to the corporation, federal police arrived at the author of the crime after carrying out investigations.

The man was identified and confessed to the offense. He indicated the buyer to whom he transferred the two wines. The identity of the two people was not revealed by the police.

With authorization from the Federal Court, investigators searched and seized the recipient’s address in São Paulo and located the stolen wines.

The police action was called Operation Burgundy, a reference to the region of France where the most expensive wines in the world are produced.

