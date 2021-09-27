Reference for hiring and rivals: Florentín and Vojvoda meet again in northeastern classic | brazilian series a

Gustavo Florentín arrived at Sport – just over two months ago – under the influence of Juan Pablo Vojvoda, who opened the Northeast market to foreigners. But coaches carry an old history in football. Rivals still in Chile, they meet again in this Sunday’s northeastern classic – at the Arena de Pernambuco.

The commanders put Sport and Fortaleza on the field at 6:15 pm, for the 22nd round of the Brasileirão.

Florentín and Vojvoda faced each other in October last year, for the 16th round of the Chilean Championship. At the time, the Sport coach was ahead of Huachipato and lost the match 3-0 to Unión La Calera, from Vojvoda.

The team of coach rubro-negro finished the championship in eighth place, with 46 points. While Vojvoda was second with 57 – eight behind the leader, Catholic University.

The retrospect is part of Gustavo Florentín’s memories, which lists the similarities between foreigners.

“We are very similar in terms of intensity, very similar in terms of wanting to be an offensive team. I think the two coaches are very tactical. Fortaleza are playing well. We will meet again after a while.”

After the confrontation in the Chilean Championship, the coaches met again in Brazil – at the beginning of August. But still off the field.

The three have the same manager, who suggested the name of the Paraguayan coach to the Rubro-negro board. He went through interviews, pleased the leonine leadership and ended up staying.

Now, Florentín and Vojvoda face off for the first time at the Brazilian Nationals. But living different scenarios.

Sport has not yet won with the Paraguayan and is in 19th place, with six points behind the first team outside the relegation zone. Fortaleza, in turn, has five matches without a win in Serie A – but is in fourth place in the table, with 33 points (as well as Bragantino, in fifth).