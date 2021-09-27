Registration for Caixa’s competition ends on Monday; see tips

Enrollments for Caixa’s competition for banking technician and banking technician in the area of ​​information technology end next Monday (27), at 23:59. According to the public notice, which was amended last Wednesday (22), the bank offers 1,000 high school vacancies exclusively for people with disabilities (PwD). Another 100 places are planned for reserve registration.

Applications can be made on the Cesgranrio Foundation website and cost R$30. The tests will be held on October 31st. The expected date for disclosing the results is December 10, and the initial remuneration is R$3,000. With benefits and assistance, however, the remuneration can exceed R$4,000. Caixa offers its employees meal allowance, daycare allowance, profit sharing and a career plan.

To participate in the contest, it is necessary to submit a medical report that proves the candidate’s condition. The document must have been issued within the last 36 months.

Check the distribution list of vacancies by state:

Acre 9 vacancies alagoas 12 vacancies Amazons 28 vacancies Amapá 6 vacancies Bahia 50 vacancies Federal District 70 places + 100 for reserve registration (Information Technology) Holy Spirit 10 vacancies Goiás 30 vacancies Maranhão 10 vacancies Minas Gerais 50 vacancies Mato Grosso do Sul 15 vacancies Mato Grosso 20 vacancies For 35 vacancies Paraíba 6 vacancies Pernambuco 40 vacancies Piauí 10 vacancies Paraná 35 vacancies Rio de Janeiro 85 vacancies large northern river 10 vacancies Rondônia 12 vacancies Roraima 6 vacancies Rio Grande do Sul 55 vacancies Sergipe 42 vacancies Santa Catarina 6 vacancies São Paulo 207 vacancies Tocantins 6 vacancies

For journalist Vinícius Augusto de Oliveira Lima, who is a wheelchair user and civil servant, the initiative demonstrates willingness to comply with the Quotas for the Disabled Law, but it is still insufficient to promote the integration of PwD into the labor market. “The public sector has an obligation to hire as many people with disabilities as possible. But I know they will hire just enough to comply with the Quota Law. The worry ends there.”

According to Lima, there is no inclusion in the labor market, which makes it difficult to hire even PwD with a high level of education. “I’ve already met people with a doctorate who were doing internships because of their disability,” he says.

For candidates who, like Vinícius, wish to enter a public career, the preparatory course teacher Luiz Rezende, from AlfaCon Concursos, prepared some tips for Caixa’s competition. Look:

» Search for evidence from previous competitions and try to solve them in the simulated format; » With the old tests, try to measure the response time and your performance in the subjects. This exercise helps with organization and reduces anxiety at the time of the test; » Try to identify the contents that are more difficult and set aside a daily time to fix them; » Study only with handouts and updated teaching materials; » According to Professor Rezende, the subjects of Statistics and Banking Service are, historically, the most difficult for candidates. Try to visit all topics in these disciplines; » Zeroing any subject automatically eliminates the candidate, regardless of performance in other subjects. So, invest your time in reviewing all the content.

Rezende also remembers the importance of setting goals and deadlines, in addition to observing the schedules well and maintaining regular habits of good nutrition and sleep.