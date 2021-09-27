remember other famous people who died accidentally

The report of the IML (Institute of Legal Medicine) found last Wednesday (22) that the death of actor Luiz Carlos Araújo, 42, was caused by accidental asphyxia. The information has been confirmed to the UOL by Roberto Monteiro’s team, the delegate responsible for the investigation.

The body of the SBT actor, who stood out for his performance in the soap opera “Carinha de Anjo”, was found with a bag over his head. The expertise found that the artist had drugs in his system when he died.

However, Luiz Carlos is not the only one. Other famous people have also had accidental deaths confirmed in forensics or for being involved in unusual situations.

Jimi Hendrix

Jimi Hendrix Image: Reproduction

Guitarist Jimi Hendrix died in September 1970. According to a report in Rolling Stone magazine, police confirmed that the musician consumed nine sleeping pills and died of suffocation from choking on his own vomit.

In 2020, writer Philip Norman published a book in which he claims there are “misconceptions” about Hendrix’s last moments.

“It was always assumed that Jimi’s death was overindulgence, overindulgence in drugs and alcohol. It really wasn’t. It’s much more than that. In fact, he was very vulnerable,” the author said in an interview with Fox News.

MC Kevin

MC Kevin Image: Reproduction/Instagram @mckevin

The funkeiro died in May this year at age 23 after falling off the balcony of an apartment on the fifth floor of a building in Rio de Janeiro.

The autopsy report pointed out that MC Kevin’s death was caused by hemorrhage and head trauma. A toxicology test confirmed that he used the synthetic substance MDMA on the day the accident happened.

According to model Bianca Dominguez, one of the witnesses, MC Kevin fell while trying to hang on the porch. The artist wanted to hide because he thought the woman, Deolane Bezerra, had entered the room.

Lawyer, Deolane argues that MC Kevin’s fall is not an accident. “It was homicide”, he defended in an interview with the podcast “Papagaio Falante” in July.

Brandon Lee

Brandon Lee as the protagonist of the movie “The Raven” Image: Disclosure

Actor Brandon Lee, son of Bruce Lee, died from an accidental gunshot while filming “The Raven” in March 1993.

The film’s production team forgot to remove one of the live ammunition from the barrel of the revolver, which was supposed to be fully loaded with blanks.

One of the references in martial arts movies, Bruce also died during the production of a movie. In 1973’s “Operation Dragon”, he discovered edema aggravated by the misuse of medications.

Whitney Houston

Whitney Houston sang during the 2004 WMA Image: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Like Luiz Carlos Araújo, singer Whitney Houston also used drugs moments before his death. In February 2012, the artist’s body was found in a hotel bathtub.

According to an expert report released by investigators, the artist died by accidental drowning after consuming cocaine. Heart disease was also found. The singer’s ex-husband, Bobby Brown, points out other causes of death.

Anton Yelchin

Anton Yelchin in Scene from “The Terminator: Salvation” (2009) Image: Disclosure

Famous for his performance in “Star Trek”, Anton Yelchin also had an accidental death in 2016 found after investigations.

The TMz website reported that Anton parked on a sloping area and was hit by his own car. In the aftermath, the 27-year-old artist was crushed for being trapped between the vehicle and a brick wall.

Steve Irwin

Steve Irwin Image: Reproduction/Instagram

Australian Steve Irwin caught the public’s attention with the program “The Crocodile Hunter”. The wildlife specialist died while shooting for the documentary “Ocean’s Deadliest”.

At 44, Irwin dived without safety gear and was hit by a poison stingray spike.

David Carradine

Actor David Carradine Image: Disclosure

Actor David Carradine was found dead in June 2009. He was staying at a hotel in Bangkok, Thailand, where he was shooting the movie “Stretch”.

The cause of accidental death was also asphyxia, as shown in the report by Luiz Carlos Araújo. However, the investigation pointed out that the villain of “Kill Bill” hanged himself during a sexual practice, which was not proven by the Civil Police in the death of the actor in “Carinha de Anjo”.

Grace Kelly

Actress Grace Kelly died in September 1982 Image: Reproduction/Instagram @princessgraceus

Oscar winner and princess of Monaco, France, Grace Kelly also died accidentally at the age of 52. According to Peaple magazine, she suffered a stroke while driving in a mountainous area of ​​the principality in 1982.

After losing control of the car, she plummeted for 30 meters after going off course on a mountain, causing a brain hemorrhage.

Kelly was awarded Best Actress for her performance in 1954’s “The Country Girl”.

Brittany Murphy

Brittany Murphy died in December 2009 Image: Jean Baptiste Lacroix / WireImage

In December 2009, Brittany Murphy passed out in the bathroom of her Beverly Hills mansion in December 2009. According to the Daily Mail, the accidental death was discovered hours later at the hospital.

The paper also points out that Brittany’s husband, Brittany Simon Monjack, also died in similar circumstances in the same house.

The coroner responsible for the analysis determined that the bodies also showed signs of pneumonia, anemia and drug intoxication. Contrary to what the reports show, family members believe that the couple was murdered.