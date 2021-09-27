Renato Gaúcho believes in the possibility of winning the Brasileirão title

The difference between Flamengo and Atlético-MG is 11 points, and Mais Querido still has 57 points up for grabs in the Brasileirão

After tying by 1 x 1, with a goal by Michael that opened the scoreboard of the match and with Alê equalizing the score in stoppages, Flamengo ended up missing the opportunity to close the gap to the leader of the Brazilian Championship, Atlético-MG, who they also drew 0-0 against São Paulo. With the results of the two teams, 11 points separate Mais Querido do Galo.

Despite the difference between the 35 points conquered by Flamengo and 46 at Atlético-MG, coach Renato Gaúcho still believes it is possible to win the title of Brasileirão.

“Without a doubt. I covered the group after the match. It can’t happen anymore. We got a great goal from Michael in stoppage time. We conceded the tie with two minutes to go. Two precious points that we missed. At the time of the match the ball shouldn’t be close to our area. Had to fasten in front. I do believe in the Brazilian. I pass this on daily to the group. We have 57 points to dispute and a lot of chances still. I still believe, and a lot, in the Brazilian Championship.”, stated the coach at a press conference.

In view of the result and the presence of few holders related to the match, the coach was accused of not prioritizing the duel for the Brazilian Championship, saving the players for the Libertadores semifinals against Barcelona de Guayaquil, Ecuador, next Wednesday , 29.

“We are not going to leave any competition aside. Flamengo is playing in three very difficult competitions. Flamengo built a strong squad to compete in the three competitions. This speech that Flamengo is sparing… I’ll answer for the last time. People don’t know who can and can’t play. Six players remained in Rio. Of those six, I don’t know how many will not be able to play on Wednesday. No excuse, but the heat is very strong today at 11am. And the lack of rapport makes it very difficult. Even so we managed a goal, but in our failure we took it in the last minutes. I already talked in the locker room. Lack of trickery”, explained Renato.