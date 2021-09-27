Renato Gaúcho, the denial of Brazilian Championships

The most important competition on the country’s sports calendar has been consolidated for decades and tends to drag millions of fans to the stadiums every year (before the pandemic it was like that). It is the most profitable and also the most visible. Denying the importance of the Brazilian Championship or leaving it in the background, as Renato Gaúcho has been doing for years, seems to be going against the grain.

Even with a millionaire squad, the most valued in Brazilian football, Renato Gaúcho, at Flamengo, repeats his strategy used in the previous five years, for example, at Grêmio. It saves players at the Brazilian Nationals to give priority to the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores.







Renato Gaúcho was never one to give much weight to the Brazilian, as a coach Photo: Ronaldo Oliveira/Agência O Dia / Estadão Content

In 2019, Jorge Jesus said that this device was nonsense. He always climbed the best he had at his disposal and Flamengo won the Brazilian Nationals and Libertadores.

Recently, against Ceará, Renato Gaúcho didn’t bring full strength to Castelão, by choice, and Fla ended up tying (1 to 1). That is, he threw away two points against an opponent who appears at the bottom of the table.

This Sunday (26), perhaps considering that it was easy to pass by América-MG, which is fighting relegation. Renato Gaúcho fielded a mixed team. It was a suffering for the red and black fans. The team’s goal only came in the 88th minute, that is, 43rd into the second half. Even so, he gave the tie to the home team in additions.

The new 1 to 1, in a round in which Palmeiras lost to Corinthians and Atlético-MG was 0 to 0 with São Paulo, prevented Flamengo from advancing in the classification. Two more points wasted.

On social networks, many flamenguists complained about Renato Gaúcho, which grew on YouTube channels aimed at these fans. Critics followed the same flow – with such a technically qualified group, Flamengo has the obligation to seek all the titles it disputes, without “abandoning” the dream of the Brazilian three-time championship, a feat achieved only by São Paulo.

Flamengo plays this Wednesday (29) against Barcelona de Guayaquil, Ecuador, and may even lose by one goal difference to guarantee a spot in the Libertadores final.