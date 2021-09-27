Replenishment of stocks at steelmakers sustains ore gains

(Bloomberg) — Iron ore surpassed US$ 120 a ton and accelerated its recovery after reaching the lowest level in more than a year. Investors returned to betting on the commodity with the prospect of rising stocks at steelmakers before a prolonged holiday in China.

Singapore futures soared more than 9% on Monday on expectations of higher inventories after the Chinese summer slowdown. Chinese mill profits advanced to the highest level since May, according to an indicator by Bloomberg Intelligence.

“The view was supported by a sudden increase in steelmakers’ profit margins, improving prospects for higher demand from mills,” wrote Australia & New Zealand Banking in a report. “Mills are also replenishing stocks before the National Day holiday. That said, there is still uncertainty after Chinese authorities asked local governments to prepare for a possible collapse of Evergrande,” he said of the indebted developer.

Ore prices rose for a fifth day, heading for the longest period of gains since June, after plunging to $90 a tonne last week. The steel input has been facing strong fluctuations in recent months as China intensifies efforts to limit production below last year’s record and thus reduce emissions. China’s Evergrande liquidity crisis and possible contagion from the housing market repression also add to the concern.

Still, iron ore remains more than $100 below its peak in May as China’s energy shortages constrain industrial activity and weigh even more on demand. Steelmakers in Jiangsu province have been instructed to cut production in order to cut energy use, as previously reported by consultancy Mysteel, citing survey of operators. Some mills in Hunan province are also planning to reduce output.

With energy rationing accelerating production constraints, steelmakers are able to meet the goal of reducing annual volume below 2020 levels, said Ban Peng, an analyst at Maike Future. This could limit downward pressure on demand for iron ore.

Mills are also replenishing stocks ahead of the week-long holiday that starts on Friday, as reserves are low, Maike’s Ban adds. Stocks at China’s ports have been falling for three consecutive weeks and are at the lowest level in more than a month, according to Mysteel Global data compiled by Bloomberg.

In Singapore, iron ore futures contracts rose 9.4%, to US$121.50 a ton, and were traded at US$121.20 at 3:45 pm, local time. In China, iron ore closed with a gain of 2.7%, while steel futures advanced more than 1%.

