Resident of Franca, SP, registers giant cloud of dust next to the apartment: ‘I’ve never seen it’ | Ribeirao Preto and Franca

From the window of the apartment where she lives, nutritionist Thaísa Vilas Boas registered a giant cloud of dust this Sunday afternoon (26) in Franca (SP).

“I had never seen this. I wasn’t expecting it. It was that peek in the window and I saw the cloud of dust. Quickly it spread. The whole city is covered in Franca, a lot of wind.”

Thaisa lives in the Residencial Amazonas neighborhood. The images, taken around 5 pm, show the gigantic formation next to her house. From other neighborhoods, residents registered the dust carried by the wind and which seemed to ‘swallow’ the city.

About two hours earlier, residents of Ribeirão Preto (SP) and Jardinópolis (SP) registered a red cloud of dust covering the cities. The suspended earth preceded the arrival of rain. In Ribeirão alone, in two hours, 24.4 millimeters were recorded.

In Franca, rain is also eagerly awaited this Sunday. Due to the severe drought that has lasted three months, residents have been facing a water shortage since 2 September.

According to the Basic Sanitation Company of the State of São Paulo (Sabesp), the drought has drastically affected uptake in Rio Canoas and Córrego Pouso Alegre.

Starting this Monday (27), the neighborhoods divided into three blocks will be supplied for 36 hours and will remain for another 36 hours with the taps dry.

According to Thaísa, Franca had registered rain showers this Sunday morning. Around 17:00, it started to rain lightly in the city.

“The supply is complicated. This week we are going to be 36 hours without water and 36 hours with. It needs a lot of rain. Now I can’t even clean the apartment [depois da tempestade de poeira] because there isn’t even water.”

In a note issued in the early evening of this Sunday, Sabesp asked for the collaboration of residents to avoid the indiscriminate use of water to clean houses after the cloud of dust.

“Do not waste water cleaning houses, yards, sidewalks and other such purposes. We know that today’s atypical event brought a great deal of dust and soot into the houses. But the municipality is going through a period of severe drought, with rotation in water supply. Everyone needs to use water consciously, without waste.”

