Retired Henry Cejudo promises to ‘take the soul’ from Alexander Volkanovski after UFC 266

In one of the most hectic bouts of the 2021 UFC season, Alexander Volkanovsky defended his featherweight title (under 65.7kg.) for the second time with an exciting performance about Brian Ortega, in the unanimous decision of the judges (50-45, 49-46, 50-44), in the main event of the UFC 266 this Saturday (25).

Despite the Australian’s good performance, a former division champion does not seem to have approved of his performance. In your ‘Twitter‘ official, Henry the Cejudo reappeared, quoted Dana White, and promised to ‘take away the soul’ from Volkanovsky.

“Dana White, I will take the soul of ‘Alexander the Middle,'” wrote Cejudo, alluding to the king of the ancient Greek kingdom of Macedonia, ‘Alexander the Great.’

Retired since May last year, Cejudo doesn’t deny that he can return to Ultimate’s octagon in case of a good challenge or financial motivation. In this way, the ‘Triple C’ – which has also provoked TJ Dillashaw in the past – keeps the doors open for possible confrontations in the future.

Alexander Volkanovsky, in turn, reached his 19th straight win – being his 10th on Ultimate. In his trajectory in the organization, the Australian has already hit names like Chad Mendes, Jose Aldo, Max Holloway (2x) and now Brian Ortega.