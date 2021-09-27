Review: FIFA 22 evolves Ultimate Team and goalkeepers; see analysis | fifa

FIFA 22 arrived packed with new mechanics, animations and a strong bet on new generation technologies. Changes in gameplay, complete overhaul of Ultimate Team and, especially, in goalkeepers divided the community. Professional players criticized part of the changes, while casual players on the other hand praised the game’s evolution. Here in this review carried out on PlaySation 5 you will have the ge analysis of every aspect of the newest title in the series.

The biggest new feature in FIFA 22 is Hypermotion. Unlike what was done in recent editions, motion capture was not performed in the studio and with a maximum of three athletes. For this edition, EA put two teams of 11 players with special clothes so that all data from the match could be analyzed later. Then enter Machine Learning.

The new technique used by EA to map the tactical part and create new, more realistic animations is already widespread in the world of information technology. According to the SAS website, Machine Learning (ML) is a data analysis method that automates the construction of analytical models. This is an offshoot of artificial intelligence based on the idea that systems can learn from data, identify patterns and make decisions with minimal human intervention.

It’s impossible to talk about gameplay in FIFA 22 without mentioning the goalkeepers. Completely reworked from real motion capture, they now have more plastic animations and defend much better than before. There are still animation bugs that lead to bizarre failures, but overall the evolution of goalkeepers was very pleased.

Although, in theory, it was a positive change, the evolution of goalkeepers was criticized by the community, including ex-PSG Rafael “Rafifa”. Critics allege that the archers who now make impossible defenses have not been balanced.

To, perhaps, counterbalance these “invincible” goalkeepers, EA Sports improved the shot placed from outside the area. The famous finesse shot now enters more easily than in the previous version. Just as the calibrated finish resurfaced.

Another noticeable change within the first few minutes of playing FIFA 22 in the new generation is the physics of the ball. Throws, crosses and game changes became much more realistic and easier to be done. This will even allow for a possible change in the goal. With improved crosses in the area, tall, strong players previously passed over like Lewandowski and Lukaku can shine.

In online matches such as Ultimate Team and Seasons mode, matches were slower. The better positioning of the defense on the field and the end of the “cancelled dribbles” force the opposing team to work the ball more. It’s worth EA’s attention to see if the booms won’t get too strong.

The franchise’s most popular and flagship mode, Ultimate Team has been revamped. EA complied with the community’s request and diluted the famous Weekend League (WL) throughout the week. From the Division Rivals, which also changed completely, the player guarantees a spot in the FUT Champions Playoffs. After qualifying in this competition that can be played on any day comes the Champions Finals. With just 20 games, the new WL has better payouts but promises to be even more challenging due to the low number of matches.

Changes to Ultimate Team can make the mode a little more fun and less competitive for the casual fan. In FIFA 21, you had to devote yourself throughout the week to hit a high score and get a good reward. Now at 22, all you need to do is perform well in one day to secure the best cash from the related division.

With the addition of VOLTA Arcade, EA proves that the mode inspired by the old FIFA Street is the company’s new bet for the franchise. Left a little aside by the community in FIFA 21, VOLTA returns with everything to 22.

Embracing playfulness and allowing players to play in many different ways with football was one of EA’s best choices. Until this issue it was common to hear that Ultimate Team is the most played mode but Pro Clubs was the most fun. Now maybe that phrase will change to VOLTA.

Pro Clubs and Career Mode

The Pro Clubs and Career modes received little attention in this edition, as usual, but each received an important new feature. As of FIFA 22, it will be possible to create your own club, with shield, uniform and personalized name to compete as an offline manager. Although it already exists in other games since the PlayStation 1, the novelty is pleasing and should draw part of the public back.

At Pro Clubs, EA hit the nail on the only big news. It is now possible to create a female character and play normal alongside other male characters. A simple change that already makes a difference in the lives of millions of girls and women who play FIFA.