Rico will be able to take a farmer from the farmer’s test

Rico won the Trial of Fire in “The Farm” (RecordTV) and now has the power of the Red Flame. The victory gives the pawn the power to veto a farmer’s test. In the dispute, there were also Victor, Sthe and Marina.

Two of the pawns, Sthe and Rico, guaranteed their place through a draw and each could choose one more participant. Sthe called Victor and Rico called Marina.

Represented by animals, pedestrians needed to light four lamps within a maze. Making the best time, Rico dressed as a pig got the better of him. The lost pawns had to pull someone to the stall and chose Dayane.

