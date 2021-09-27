Rico will be able to take a farmer from the farmer’s test

by

Collaboration for UOL, in São Paulo

26/09/2021 5:39 pmUpdated on 26/09/2021 17:40

Rico won the Trial of Fire in “The Farm” (RecordTV) and now has the power of the Red Flame. The victory gives the pawn the power to veto a farmer’s test. In the dispute, there were also Victor, Sthe and Marina.

Two of the pawns, Sthe and Rico, guaranteed their place through a draw and each could choose one more participant. Sthe called Victor and Rico called Marina.

Represented by animals, pedestrians needed to light four lamps within a maze. Making the best time, Rico dressed as a pig got the better of him. The lost pawns had to pull someone to the stall and chose Dayane.

Asked to leave. Pedestrians who gave up or were expelled from ‘The Farm’

Farm 2021: Medrado votes for first swidden formation - Reproduction/PlayPlus

1 / 9

The Farm 21

Farm 2021: Medrado votes for first swidden formation

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm: Gretchen couldn't take it and asked to leave the fifth season of the reality - Reproduction/RecotdTV

two / 9

The Farm: Gretchen couldn’t take it and asked to leave the fifth season of the reality show

Playback/RecotdTV

A Fazenda: Bárbara Koboldt asked to be released in the first season - Reproduction/RecordTV

3 / 9

The Farm: Barbara Koboldt asked to leave in the first season

Playback/RecordTV

A Fazenda: Duda Yankivich was the first participant expelled, in the fourth season - Reproduction/RecordTV

4 / 9

A Fazenda: Duda Yankivich was the first participant expelled, in the fourth season

Playback/RecordTV

The Farm: Catia Paganote was eliminated after slapping Evandro Santo in a joke - Reproduction/RecordTV

5 / 9

The Farm: Catia Paganote was eliminated after slapping Evandro Santo in a joke

Playback/RecordTV

The Farm: Nadja was expelled after kicking a pawn in Season 10 - Play/RecordTV

6 / 9

The Farm: Nadja was expelled after kicking a pawn in season 10

Playback/RecordTV

Thiago Servo couldn't stand it and asked to leave, leaving his affair confined - Reproduction/RecordTV

7 / 9

Thiago Servo couldn’t stand it and asked to leave, leaving his affair confined

Playback/RecordTV

Phellipe Haagensen was expelled after kissing a girl without her consent - Play/RecordTV

8 / 9

Phellipe Haagensen was expelled after kissing a girl without her consent

Playback/RecordTV

Nego do Borel was expelled was expelled after sleeping with a drunk without consent - Reproduction/Playplus

9 / 9

Nego do Borel was expelled was expelled after sleeping with a drunk without consent

Play/Playplus

After the expulsion of Nego do Borel. Who do you want to win ‘The Farm’?

3.92%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

12.50%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

9.39%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

1.41%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

0.27%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

0.60%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

1.62%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

0.24%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

1.00%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

6.30%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

2.57%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

0.81%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

17.18%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

3.68%

Reproduction/Instagram

1.33%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

35.23%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

0.92%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

1.03%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

Total of 3696 wishes

Validate your vote

Incorrect text, please try again.