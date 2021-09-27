Rio records record of vaccination against covid-19 in a single day – Health

RIO – On the first – and, it seems, only – day in which he allowed the latecomers to choose the immunizing agent against Covid-19, Rio registered a record of vaccination in a single day this Saturday, 25. In all, 123,352 people were vaccinated.

On Friday, the Municipal Health Secretary, Daniel Soranz, informed that the city had vaccines Coronavac, AstraZeneca and Pfizer, and that “exceptionally” the city would allow those who had not yet been immunized to choose the vaccine on Saturday, the day that Rio vaccinated people over 12 years of age and did a recap for all ages.

The campaign had an effect. According to data from Municipal Health Department, 53,300 people received the first dose, 57,700 people the second dose, and 12,300 people took the booster dose.

For Soranz, the authorization so that those who had not taken any of the doses could choose the immunizing agent had a direct result in the numbers. “Without a doubt there is a relationship. Some people, because of fake news and untruths about the vaccine, are interested in choosing the vaccine, although they are all safe. This was the only Saturday that this could happen exceptionally,” he told Estadão.

In the evaluation of the secretary, the fact that the city is demanding proof of vaccination so that people can access places of collective use and tourist attractions also had an influence.

“Many people are looking for the posts to get vaccinated in the recap precisely because of the ‘vaccine passport’ to be able to enter certain places. (But) the reason why people are looking to get vaccinated late for us, from the secretariat, not it matters so much. What matters is that people come to get vaccinated,” declared Soranz.