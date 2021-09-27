Risk of severe Covid-19 is 6 times higher in Alzheimer’s patients, study finds

Brazilian researchers have identified that Alzheimer’s is a risk factor for those who contract Covid-19, regardless of age. The study was published in the journal Alzheimer’s & Dementia, a journal of the association that researches the disease and which is based in Chicago, USA. Data from the British health system were used, gathering information from 12,863 people over 65 years of age.

The work showed that when a patient was hospitalized and already had Alzheimer’s, the risk of developing a more serious condition due to the Covid-19 virus, Sars-CoV-2, was three times higher compared to those who did not have the disease. . In the case of patients over 80 years of age, the risk is six times greater. The disease did not increase the risk of hospital admissions when compared to other comorbidities.

“Inpatients infected with Covid-19, if they have Alzheimer’s, is a significantly aggravating factor for hospitalization”, points out Sérgio Verjovski, doctor in biophysics and scientific leader of the Parasitology Laboratory of the Butantan Institute. The study also involved researchers from the University of São Paulo (USP) and the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ).

The participants’ data were divided into three groups: 66 to 74 years old (6,182 people), 75 to 79 years old (4,867 people) and over 80 years old (1,814 people). From that initial sample, 1,167 people were on Covid-19. Verjovski explains that the English bank was used because it has a history of more than 10 years of patients, in addition to having the genomic sequencing of most individuals.

quick attention

The researcher emphasizes that this discovery reveals the importance of prompt attention to these patients, considering the chances of worsening. “All of this points to the fact that these patients need more immediate intervention. Patients aged 65 to 70 years had an almost four-fold increased risk of complications and death”, he exemplified.

Some hypotheses may explain this relationship and Verjovski points out that studies are still being carried out. However, one of the possible mechanisms is that when SARS-CoV-2 infects the body, the body responds with an inflammatory process to fight the virus.

“Alzheimer’s is known to involve inflammation of brain vessels and it’s a possibility that this inflammation lowers the blood-brain barrier, which is a barrier that allows the brain to receive nutrients, receive circulation, but doesn’t let infection factors through. In the case of inflammation, which leads to degeneration by Alzheimer’s, this blood-brain barrier may be decreasing and increasing the chance of infection by the virus”, he explains.

genetic factors

Verjovski said the group is now looking for relationships between genetic factors prone to Alzheimer’s disease and the worsening of Covid-19. “We are now trying to associate the clinical data with the data on genetic variants involved in Alzheimer’s to see if it points out, among the causative genes of Alzheimer, one that also sharply increases the severity of covid and that may point to a genetic mechanism.”

Originally, the laboratory led by Verjovski researches cancer genes. With the pandemic, however, work was reoriented. “We have research funding that allowed us to use these banks. We have people trained to carry out the analyses, equipment and, although our work is not geared towards Alzheimer’s or Covid-19, we partnered with Sérgio Ferreira [doutor em biofísica e professor da UFRJ] and used our expertise in large-scale genetic analysis”.