Rita Lee gives details of lung cancer treatment

After discovering lung cancer, Rita Lee changed his routine. The singer stopped smoking, and said, in an interview with the newspaper O Globo, that nowadays she feels more “horny in her soul”.

“I’ve had sex like hell and now I have more ‘horniness in my soul’. A pleasure that is awakened by a good book, meditation, when I try to communicate telepathically with brothers from the stars, with my spiritual rituals”, he declared.

“Everything changes all the time. At 73, for example, I have gray hair. I was once a blonde, I was once a redhead — which was a sun in my head — and now I have the moon with me. I also feel a vector of life that transforms desire”, he continued. Rita also spoke about how the cancer treatment is being. “I made a pact with the universe, with the Creator, with the ‘beings of light’, that I was going to hold the bar against having lung cancer. I had radiotherapy and now I have chemotherapy. Exams are great. But it’s not easy.”

“I knew something was going to happen. How many times have you said that you would have to pay some life toll? It was one puff after another: ‘Stop smoking. You’ve smoked since you were 22, stop now’. It was like a light that lit up in the back of my mind”, he concluded.

