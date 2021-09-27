Rita Lee is honored with an exhibition at MIS for her 50 years of career – Emais

Singer Rita Lee, 73, celebrates 50 years of her career Photo: Paula Korosue

O Museum of Image and Sound (MIS), in São Paulo, honors the Queen of Rock Rita Lee with a historical exhibition that marks its 50 years of career. With original material selected by the artist and John Lee, your son and exhibition curator, the exhibition provides an overview of the career and life of one of the most important artists in Brazil.

“I invite you to take a peek at the memories my mother kept of her 50 years working with music around the world, when she went up on stage and shared her adventures with the audience, singing and dancing. Unforgettable, wonderful and fun times”, says João Lee.

The life and art of 73-year-old Rita Lee is represented in hundreds of original items, including costumes, instruments and personal items. There are the drums she got from her father as a teenager, the piano that belonged to her mother and the guitars used in her shows.

It is also possible to see in the artist’s notebooks the creations of timeless great hits, such as Pink and sweet vampire.

Among the iconic costumes of the eccentric singer, such as the white dress worn on the album cover Perfume Launcher, 1980. A pair of boots bought in London in the 1970s, when she dyed her hair red, a look she has adopted to this day, is a milestone for the artist.

The selection of items was made by João Lee and approved remotely by Rita. The singer is isolated, being treated against a lung cancer. Even so, she insisted on participating in all stages of the exhibition.

The exhibition has 18 thematic areas, with scenography by Chico Spinosa and artistic direction by Guilherme Samora. The public can visit the story of the rock queen at MIS until the day November 28th.