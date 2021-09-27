Rita Lee releases “Change”, her first new song in 9 years

Last Friday (24), Rita Lee presented its fans with two novelties: an exhibition of its collection at the Museum of Image and Sound (MIS), in São Paulo, and the announcement of a new single called “Change” – a partnership with Roberto de Carvalho, his musical and life companion, and Gui borate.

> Rita Lee has a collection on display at MIS, in São Paulo

The track is the first musical release of the national rock queen in nine years, since the album “Reza” (2012), and was made available on audio platforms this Monday (27). The single provokes at least two sensations in listeners-fans: that Rita Lee has always been artistically ahead of her time and seems to have never stopped releasing songs.

Cover of “Change”, by Rita Lee and Roberto de Carvalho (feat. Gui Borato):

“Change” is an invitation from Rita to her colorful world, to escapism. It is a simple yet very refined pop act, coming from someone who has gifted Brazilian music with hits for over four decades and still inspires generations.

Mixing verses in English and French, the new single could be given to any gringa singer willing to take a chance on the recent musical rescue of the 70s/80s, but Rita is one of the main references of these decades and, therefore, she performs with mastery and reshapes the elements with lightness. At 73 years old and treating lung cancer, she shows that she is still on the dance floor, playing, thinking about life and making a lot of people happy.

Listen to “Change”:

This is not the DJ and producer’s first involvement Gui borate with songs by Lee. He was one of the guest musicians for the remix project “Rita Lee & Roberto – Classic remix” (2021), organized by John Lee and divided into three volumes.

