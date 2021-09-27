Rocha: Flamengo’s mistake at the Brazilian Nationals is not a mixed team, but the mentality – 26/09/2021

Between Flamengo, Palmeiras and Atlético Mineiro, Renato Gaúcho’s team was the one that saved the most holders for the round of the Brazilian Nationals before the Libertadores semifinal decision.

As the red-black team has more defined titles, it was possible to better map the absences. There were eight: Diego Alves, Isla, David Luiz, Everton Ribeiro and Gabigol, all spared. They didn’t even travel to Belo Horizonte to face America. Rodrigo Caio was suspended; Filipe Luís and De Arrascaeta preparing to return on Wednesday against Barcelona in Guayaquil.

Yes, it was the team with the most accessible match, as Galo faced São Paulo in Morumbi and Palmeiras played the derby with Corinthians in Itaquera. This needs to be weighed.

And considering that Flamengo is only playing in its second semifinal of the continental tournament in the current formula, with a knockout since the round of 16, it is a historic game for the club and requires special care. Even more so in a starting team with an average age of over 30 years.

The point is that there are symbolic acts that, without words, convey to the group that the match that precedes the decision is much less important in the season. That the chance of an unprecedented three-time Brazilian championship for the club is not a priority for the coach.

Like, for example, the athletes who were spared didn’t even travel with the group. Sit on the bench for any need. Arrascaeta asked to at least participate for a few minutes, but was denied.

In a game at 11am, which already changes logistics and wears out due to the higher temperature, what is the possible mobilization for the players? Reserves realize that the dispute is a decoy, 90 minutes to be fulfilled out of obligation.

This was the impression during most of the 90 minutes at Independência. With the only difference in the players’ natural soul posture. Like the abyss between Vitinho and Michael regarding delivery. The first, careless, contributed little and delayed some counterattacks. The second fought all the time and, dribbling from right to left, with the help of Pedro when he didn’t even touch the ball, scored a great goal that looked like a victory.

But there was a problem, which was not remedied during the match. Renê played practically alone on the left without the ball, facing Ademir, Patric and Juninho, strong side of Vagner Mancini’s 4-2-3-1. Because Bruno Henrique doesn’t come back so much to be the speed escape for the offensive transitions. As the midfielder on the opposite side – Vitinho, in this case, due to the absence of Everton Ribeiro – is the one who returns more to recompose, it is up to one of the central midfielders, ahead of Willian Arão in 4-1-4-1, to help the left side in recomposition. Diego or Thiago Maia.

During the break for hydration in the first half, Renato asked Renê: “Do you have a good leg?” The answer: “Yeah, but I’m alone there!” The coach demanded attention from shirt six, but did not correct the positioning of the second row.

Renê was sacrificed the entire game. And Renato didn’t replace it. He preferred to rest Arão and Bruno Henrique, give minutes to Lázaro, Kenedy, Andreas Pereira…Rodinei entered Matheuzinho’s vacancy, injured. But Ramon remained on the bench.

In stoppage time, after the goal that looked like the red-black triumph, the left-back lost a dispute in the intermediate, the ball was reversed, the cross from the left found Alè free. Because Renê didn’t have the strength to go up and head. Player failure? Clear. But the coach saw an athlete who recently returned from a long period of recovery and who caught Covid in this overloaded process and did nothing to resolve the issue.

Paid with the tie. Two lost points that could bring the leader Galo closer. The question is whether Renato really cared about the result. Just as it is difficult to predict what the holders would produce in the same context.

Because Fla’s real mistake at the Brazilian is not scaling a mixed team, or individual and collective failures. It’s the mentality that comes from Renato Gaúcho and contaminates everyone. First precarious, then abandon the competition. And the direction swallows, for the success in the cups. Is it worth it?