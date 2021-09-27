Round 6 on Netflix: Game invitation card is causing real-life problems; understand! – Series news

Also known as the Squid Game, the Netflix drama is currently the most watched streaming attraction in over 75 countries.

Round 6 (also known as Squid Game) is Netflix’s big hit today and no wonder! The plot revolves around a competition centered on children’s games, whose goal is to make more than 400 people in debt fight for a billionaire prize, in which only one person survives until the end. At the beginning of the plot, participants are approached at a subway station and given a beige card, with three geometric shapes and a contact phone number — and this is causing controversy in real life.

According to the Korean website MBN, the number displayed on the card exists in real life and belongs to Mr. Kim, a businessman from the Seongju region of South Korea. Since September 24, Kim has received hundreds of phone calls and messages text messages, in which people asked to borrow money from him, offered to play the game, and cursed him for his alleged misconduct by placing indebted people in a survival competition.

In an interview with SBS, the businessman quoted the content of some messages he received: “I have about 1.2 billion won in debt”, and also “I got in touch because you could change my life if I win the Squid Game.”

Round 6 producer offered compensation to the victim





According to Mr. Kim, producer Cyron Pictures, responsible for creating Round 6, recognized the error in the scene-building process, in which an eight-digit phone number appears. As compensation for the damage caused, the company offered 1 million won (approximately US$ 847) to the man, stating: “There’s nothing we can do about the [número do telefone], and it seems the only way is to change the number because it was an unintentional accident.”

However, Mr. Kim considers that it is not easy to change the number shown because it is a commercial cell phone number used for 20 years, in which he maintains contact with former customers. Thus, despite the money offered, the situation of the entrepreneur remains unresolved.

South Korea has scheme to avoid phone number conflicts in movies





As with worldwide protected films and series, attractions in South Korea also contain scenes in which phone numbers are exposed as part of the plot. However, the exposure of personal information does not usually happen and causes problems such as Round 6 caused Mr. Kim — the reason for this is the production protection measures.

Since 2011, the Korean Film Council has operated a service that offers six free landline and mobile lines. It is a benefit provided solely for displaying numbers on movie screens. For this reason, when viewers call the digits shown in the films, they receive the message that the number belongs to the Korean Film Council, in addition to being just a dial tone, without anyone answering the call.

Nonetheless, Round 6 it’s not classified as a Korean movie because it’s streamed on Netflix, rather than being released in theaters. So, even if the production company has applied to receive a fictitious number, it will not be able to use it, because the service is operated by the Film Development Fund, which only supports productions that go straight to the big screen.