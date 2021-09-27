Rumor | October PS Plus games leaked

Sunday has already started hot in the gaming world. Rumors indicate that the PS Plus games from October were leaked before its reveal next Wednesday.

The alleged leak occurred on the French website Dealabs, the same as revealed last month’s games. Check it out below:

Hell Let Loose (PS5)

Join the ever-expanding experience of Hell Let Loose, an extreme first-person shooter with epic 100-player battles including infantry, tanks, artillery, dynamic frontline and a unique real-time strategy metagame.

Fight the most iconic battles on the Western Front, such as Carentan, Omaha Beach, Foy and more. It’s combat on a whole new scale… With massive tanks dominating the battlefield and essential supply lines supplying the front lines, you’re a cog in this massive combined weapons war machine. Hell Let Loose puts you in the chaos of war, with detailed player-controlled vehicles, dynamic frontline, and unit-focused core gameplay that sets the pace of battle.

With more than 9 vast maps modeled based on real reconnaissance images and satellite data, the battlefield is divided into large capture sectors, providing spontaneous gameplay and never equal, pitting two forces of fifty players in a fight to the death across fields, bridges, forests and cities on an ever-evolving front line. When a sector is captured, it generates one of three resources for your team, creating a complex metagame that will influence your march to victory.

Mortal Kombat X Basic Version (PS4)

Who is next? Experience the new generation of the best fighting series.

Mortal Kombat X combines a unique cinematic presentation with an entirely new gameplay. Players can choose for the first time several variants of each character, affecting both strategy and fighting style.

PGA Tour 2K21 (PS4)

PGA Tour 2K21 is a sports game developed by HB Studios and published by 2K Sports for Stadia, Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It is a continuation of The Golf Club franchise integrated with 2K Sports and the second game in the franchise to include a PGA Tour license.

It is noteworthy that it is a rumor and PS Plus games will only be confirmed on Wednesday (29/09). But if these are the ones, what did you think of the games?

