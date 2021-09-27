Sabesp asks not to use water for cleaning

In view of the water crisis affecting the country, Sabesp (Basic Sanitation Company of the State of São Paulo) advised the population of Franca not to use water to clean up the dirt caused by the dust cloud that covered the city and municipalities in the region of Ribeirão Preto (313 km from São Paulo) yesterday afternoon (26).

The phenomenon, which is rare, has affected energy supply and internet services in the region, such as in the municipalities of Orlândia, Dumont and Jardinópolis. While some merchants had to close their doors, many people reported breathing difficulties.

In response to the problem, Sabesp issued a statement advising residents of Francaa not to waste water to clean up the mess. The reason is the drought, which lowered the water level in most of the São Paulo reservoirs.

“Sabesp once again asks the residents of Franca not to waste water in cleaning houses, backyards, sidewalks and other similar purposes”, says the note. “We know that the unusual event (…) brought a lot of dust and soot into the houses.”

But the municipality is going through a period of severe drought, with water supply rotation. It is necessary for everyone to use water consciously, without waste.”

Sabesp, in note

The company claims that it “has been carrying out actions” to maintain the distribution of water through “emergency abstraction, monitoring the uses of irrigators in the Canoas River basin and a communication campaign aimed at making the population aware of the need to save water”.

The city is the only one of the 375 cities served by Sabesp in which the supply is rotated. “The flow of the Franca springs is not enough to keep the entire city supplied”, says the company, which will maintain the measure until at least next Wednesday (29) “in order to minimize, as far as possible, the impacts the population”.

During this period, the neighborhoods were divided into blocks for the relay to take place. “Each block of neighborhoods will have 1 day without water (24 hours) and 2 days with water (48 hours). The supply will return from 11:00 pm, with a gradual resumption of water supply,” says Sabesp. You can find out how these blocks are divided by clicking on this page.

the dust cloud

Shortly after the dust and gale, the region experienced showers of rain. According to Ciiagro (Integrated Center for Meteorological Information), it rained 24.4 millimeters until 5 pm in the Ribeirão Preto region. According to meteorologist Estael Sias, from MetSul, the phenomenon is common in Asian countries, where it is known as “haboob”.

It is caused by storms of rain with strong winds that, when they come into contact with dry soil, find traces of burning, dust and vegetation, which end up creating a dirt “steam roller” that can reach up to 10 kilometers in height .

“First comes the storm and storm cloud, which generated a more horizontal wind current and messed up all this debris. As it hasn’t rained for months in that region, there’s a lot of dust, the soil and vegetation are dry, and so are the fires contributed,” explains Estael.

Reports on social networks show the cloud from 3:30 pm. The landscape impressed Twitter users, who compared the setting to the movie “Mad Max”.

Look:

“- Everything is calm with the weather.

-There is no such thing as climate change.

-Humanity has enough technology to minimize the consequences” FREE today. pic.twitter.com/dFSpIVdXio — IBAMA’s FISCAL (@fiscaldoibama) September 26, 2021

Sabesp’s water losses

Today’s report from UOL informs that the waste of water by Sabesp (Basic Sanitation Company of the State of São Paulo) and the theft of water, the famous “cats”, are still high seven years after the water crisis that dried the taps in several regions of the state.

A survey of the report indicates that the average annual waste of water between 2014 and 2019 was 823 billion liters of water, enough to supply the capital of São Paulo for a year, which in the same period consumed an average of 685 billion liters .