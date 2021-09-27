Salvador applies 1st, 2nd and 3rd doses against covid-19 this Monday (27)

The City of Salvador resumes vaccination against covid-19 this Monday (27). There will be application of the 1st, 2nd and 3rd doses, from 8 am to 4 pm. To have access to immunizing agents, you must have the name of the Municipal Health Secretariat (SMS) website at www.saude.salvador.ba.gov.br.

There will be a recap of the first dose for adolescents aged between 12 and 17 years without comorbidities; for people aged 18 and over; for pregnant and postpartum women aged 12 or over, in addition to young people aged 12 to 17 with comorbidities or disabilities.

The application of the 2nd dose also follows normally. Whoever was vaccinated with immunizing agents from Oxford or Pfizer and has a scheduled return date until October 20, can already receive the second dose. Those who vaccinated with CoronaVac must have a return date by September 28th.

There will also be application of the 3rd dose for people aged 60 years or more who took the 2nd dose until April 15, 2021. Those who completed the vaccination schedule at home, through the Vacina Express service, do not need to make a new request, once that the administration of the third dose will happen automatically. The mobile teams will also continue to visit Institutions for Long-Term Care for the Elderly (ILPI) to immunize this public.

For individuals who took the 1st dose in other municipalities, the SMS continues with the flow of requesting the 2nd dose through registration at the Health Ombudsman. The release of immunization for these people is being done gradually.

Those in the aforementioned situation and who have not yet registered with the Ombudsman must do so through the website www.saude.salvador.ba.gov.br/fale-com-a-ouvidoria/, informing the following data: full name ; CPF; date of the 1st dose and the date of the 2nd dose; name of the vaccine; place where he took the first and contact phone.

After this step, it is necessary to wait for the SMS contact informing the date and place of the closing of the vaccination schedule. Those who have already registered, but have not yet received contact from the Health Ombudsman, must wait for the communication to be scheduled.

1st DOSE – ADOLESCENTS WITHOUT comorbidities, 12 to 17 years old – 8 am to 4 pm

Adolescents must be accompanied by their parents or other legal guardian during the act of vaccination. To prove responsibility, the father or mother must present original identification document with photo at the time of immunization. In the case of other legal guardians, in addition to the identification document with photo, it will also be necessary to present a declaration of responsibility, which can be done manually.

Drive-thrus: FBDC Brotas, Fonte Nova Arena (Nazaré), Barradão (Canabrava), Unijorge (Parallel) and Exhibition Park (Parallel).

Fixed points: USF Vista Alegre, USF Teotônio Vilela II (Fazenda Coutos II), USF Fernando Filgueiras (Cabula VI), USF Vale do Matatu, FBDC Brotas, Barradão (Canabrava) and Military Police Officers Club (Dendezeiros).

1st DOSE – PREGNANT AND PUERPERAL: 8 am to 4 pm

Obeying the new recommendation of the Ministry of Health, only pregnant and postpartum women (up to 45 days postpartum) who have a medical prescription to receive the vaccine can seek immunization points.

In order to have access to the immunizing agent, all pregnant and postpartum women must be 12 years old or older, have their names on the SMS website and, at the time of the vaccine, present an official identification document with a photo, in addition to:

Pregnant women: must also present, obligatorily, a printed copy of the medical prescription.

Postpartum women: must also present, obligatorily, a printed copy of the medical prescription and the Declaration of Live Births (DNV) or the baby’s birth certificate. Vaccination for pregnant and postpartum women with the immunizing agents Oxford/Astrazeneca and Janssen is suspended.

Pregnant women and mothers under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parents or other legal guardian during the act of vaccination. To prove responsibility, the father or mother must present original identification document with photo at the time of immunization. In the case of other legal guardians, in addition to the identification document with photo, it will also be necessary to present a declaration of responsibility, which can be done manually.

Drive-thrus: 5th Health Center (Barris), Atakadão Atakarejo (Fazenda Coutos) and FBDC Cabula.

Fixed points: 5th Health Center, USF Vila Matos (Rio Vermelho), Shopping da Bahia (2nd FLOOR STORE – ENTRANCE F0 – from 9 am to 4 pm), USF Beira Mangue, UBS Virgílio de Carvalho (Bonfim) and USF Cajazeiras V.

1st DOSE – ADOLESCENTS FROM 12 TO 17 YEARS WITH CONDOMINIUMS AND/OR PERMANENT DISABILITIES WITH NAME REGISTERED ON THE SMS WEBSITE: 8 am to 4 pm

Adolescents must be accompanied by their parents or other legal guardian during the act of vaccination. To prove responsibility, the father or mother must present original identification document with photo at the time of immunization. In the case of other legal guardians, in addition to the identification document with photo, it will also be necessary to present a declaration of responsibility, which can be done manually.

Drive-thrus: 5th Health Center (Barris), Atakadão Atakarejo (Fazenda Coutos) and FBDC Cabula.

Fixed points: 5th Health Center (Barris), USF Vila Matos (Rio Vermelho), Shopping da Bahia (2nd FLOOR STORE – ENTRANCE F0 – from 9 am to 4 pm), USF Beira Mangue, UBS Virgilio de Carvalho (Bonfim) and USF Cajazeiras V.

1st DOSE – REPEATING OF PEOPLE 18 YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER: 8 am to 4 pm

Drive-thru: Uninassau (Pituba)

Fixed points: UBS Pelourinho, UBS Terreiro de Jesus, UBS Péricles Esteves (Barbalho), UBS Alto de Coutos II, USF Itacaranha, USF Rio Sena, USF Alto de Coutos I, USF Cajazeiras XI, USF Fazenda Grande III, USF Boca da Mata , USF Itapuã, USF Vila Verde, USF Mussurunga, UBS Ministro Alckmin (Massaranduba), USF São José de Baixo, USF Joanes Leste, USF Úrsula Catharino (Garcia), USF Menino Joel (Northeast of Amaralina), USF Alto das Pombas, USF Estrada das Barreiras, USF Prof. Guilherme Rodrigues da Silva (Arenoso), USF Antonio Ribeiro Neiva (Arraial do Retiro), USF Cambonas, UBS Castelo Branco, USF Vila Nova de Pituaçu, USF São Marcos, USF San Martin I, USF Santa Mônica, UBS Péricles Laranjeiras, UBS Marechal Rondon, UBS Frei Benjamin (Valéria), UBS Major Cosme de Farias, UBS Mário Andrea (Sete Portas), UBS Candeal Pequeno, UBS Cesar de Araújo (Boca do Rio), UBS Zulmira Barros (Costa Azul) and UBS Parque de Pituaçu.

2nd DOSE OXFORD – 8 am to 4 pm

People who have the Oxford Covid-19 vaccine booster scheduled for October 20 can now look for immunization points to receive the vaccine.

Drive-thrus: Vila Militar (Dendezeiros), Shopping Bela Vista and Faculdade Universo (ACM Avenue)

Fixed points: USF Colinas de Periperi, USF Plataforma, USF Ramiro de Azevedo, USF Curralinho, USF Pirajá, USF Nelson Piauhy Dourado (Águas Claras) and USF San Martin III.

2nd DOSE CORONAVAC – 8 am to 4 pm

Anyone who has the CoronaVac Covid-19 booster date scheduled for September 28 can now go to the immunization points to receive the vaccine.

Drive-thru: Uninassau (Pituba)

Fixed points: UBS Pelourinho, UBS Terreiro de Jesus, UBS Péricles Esteves (Barbalho), UBS Alto de Coutos II, USF Itacaranha, USF Rio Sena, USF Alto de Coutos I, USF Cajazeiras XI, USF Fazenda Grande III, USF Boca da Mata , USF Itapuã, USF Vila Verde, USF Mussurunga, UBS Ministro Alckmin (Massaranduba), USF São José de Baixo, USF Joanes Leste, USF Úrsula Catharino (Garcia), USF Menino Joel (Northeast of Amaralina), USF Alto das Pombas, USF Estrada das Barreiras, USF Prof. Guilherme Rodrigues da Silva (Arenoso), USF Antonio Ribeiro Neiva (Arraial do Retiro), USF Cambonas, UBS Castelo Branco, USF Vila Nova de Pituaçu, USF São Marcos, USF San Martin I, USF Santa Mônica, UBS Péricles Laranjeiras, UBS Marechal Rondon, UBS Frei Benjamin (Valéria), UBS Major Cosme de Farias, UBS Mário Andrea (Sete Portas), UBS Candeal Pequeno, UBS Cesar de Araújo (Boca do Rio), UBS Zulmira Barros (Costa Azul) and UBS Parque de Pituaçu.

2nd DOSE PFIZER: 8 am to 4 pm

People with Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine booster scheduled for October 20 can now go to immunization points to receive the vaccine.

Drive-thrus: Catholic University of Salvador (Pituaçu) and Federal University of Bahia – Campus Ondina.

Fixed points: Catholic University of Salvador (Pituaçu), USF Eduardo Mamede (Mussurunga), USF Sérgio Arouca (Paripe), USF Tubarão, USF Cajazeiras X, USF Federation, USF Santa Luzia, USF Imbuí and CSU Pernambués.

3rd DOSE – PEOPLE AGE 60 AND OVER: 8 am to 4 pm

The application of the third dose will be administered to elderly people aged 60 years or more who took the second dose until April 15, 2021. The Vacina Express service is also available for this audience, as well as for bedridden individuals or those with limited mobility . The website is vaccinaexpress.saude.salvador.ba.gov.br.

Drive-thrus: 5th Health Center (Barris), Atakadão Atakarejo (Fazenda Coutos) and FBDC Cabula.

Fixed points: 5th Health Center, USF Vila Matos (Rio Vermelho), Shopping da Bahia (2nd FLOOR STORE – ENTRANCE F0 – from 9 am to 4 pm), USF Beira Mangue, UBS Virgílio de Carvalho (Bonfim) and USF Cajazeiras V