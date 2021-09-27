Salvador resumes vaccination against Covid-19 this second with 1st, 2nd and 3rd doses

Second dose can be anticipated | Photo: Olga Leiria | AG. IN THE AFTERNOON

After being suspended this Sunday, 26, vaccination against Covid-19 in Salvador will resume this Monday, 27, from 8 am to 4 pm.

The Health Department of Bahia advises that it is necessary to have your name registered on the website www.saude.salvador.ba.gov.br. The application of the 2nd dose of Oxford, Pfizer and CoronaVac also normally follows the flow.

There will be a recap of the first dose for adolescents aged between 12 and 17 years without comorbidities, for people aged 18 or over, for pregnant and postpartum women aged 12 or over, in addition to young people aged 12 to 17 with comorbidities or disabilities.

Anyone taking the second dose can anticipate the application. In the case of Pfizer and AstraZeneca, they can anticipate who is scheduled to return until October 20th. In the case of Coronavac, until September 28th.

Children under 18 must be accompanied by their parents or guardians at the time of vaccination. Parents must present photo identification and guardians must present consent and responsibility, which can be written manually.

There will also be application of the 3rd dose for people aged 60 years or more who took the 2nd dose until April 15, 2021.

Pregnant women must also present, obligatorily, a printed copy of the medical prescription and puerperal women must also present, obligatorily, a printed copy of the medical prescription and the Birth Certificate (DNV) or the baby’s birth certificate.

Check vaccination sites for each group.

1st DOSE – ADOLESCENTS WITHOUT Comorbidities from 12 to 17 years old

Drive-thrus: FBDC Brotas, Fonte Nova Arena (Nazaré), Barradão (Canabrava), Unijorge (Parallel) and Exhibition Park (Parallel).

Fixed points: USF Vista Alegre, USF Teotônio Vilela II (Fazenda Coutos II), USF Fernando Filgueiras (Cabula VI), USF Vale do Matatu, FBDC Brotas, Barradão (Canabrava) and Military Police Officers Club (Dendezeiros).

1st DOSE – PREGNANT AND PUERPERAL WOMEN

Drive-thrus: 5th Health Center (Barris), Atakadão Atakarejo (Fazenda Coutos) and FBDC Cabula.

Fixed points: 5th Health Center, USF Vila Matos (Rio Vermelho), Shopping da Bahia (2nd FLOOR STORE – ENTRANCE F0 – from 9 am to 4 pm), USF Beira Mangue, UBS Virgílio de Carvalho (Bonfim) and USF Cajazeiras V.

1st DOSE – ADOLESCENTS FROM 12 TO 17 YEARS WITH CONDOMINIUMS AND/OR PERMANENT DISABILITIES

Drive-thrus: 5th Health Center (Barris), Atakadão Atakarejo (Fazenda Coutos) and FBDC Cabula.

Fixed points: 5th Health Center (Barris), USF Vila Matos (Rio Vermelho), Shopping da Bahia (2nd FLOOR STORE – ENTRY F0 – from 9 am to 4 pm), USF Beira Mangue, UBS Virgílio de Carvalho (Bonfim) and USF Cajazeiras V.

1st DOSE – REPEATING OF PEOPLE 18 YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER

Drive-thru: Uninassau (Pituba)

Fixed points: UBS Pelourinho, UBS Terreiro de Jesus, UBS Péricles Esteves (Barbalho), UBS Alto de Coutos II, USF Itacaranha, USF Rio Sena, USF Alto de Coutos I, USF Cajazeiras XI, USF Fazenda Grande III, USF Boca da Mata , USF Itapuã, USF Vila Verde, USF Mussurunga, UBS Ministro Alckmin (Massaranduba), USF São José de Baixo, USF Joanes Leste, USF Úrsula Catharino (Garcia), USF Menino Joel (Northeast of Amaralina), USF Alto das Pombas, USF Estrada das Barreiras, USF Prof. Guilherme Rodrigues da Silva (Arenoso), USF Antonio Ribeiro Neiva (Arraial do Retiro), USF Cambonas, UBS Castelo Branco, USF Vila Nova de Pituaçu, USF São Marcos, USF San Martim I, USF Santa Mônica, UBS Péricles Laranjeiras, UBS Marechal Rondon, UBS Frei Benjamin (Valéria), UBS Major Cosme de Farias, UBS Mario Andrea (Sete Portas), UBS Candeal Pequeno, UBS Cesar de Araújo (Boca do Rio), UBS Zulmira Barros (Costa Azul) and UBS Parque de Pituaçu.

2nd DOSE OXFORD

Drive-thrus: Vila Militar (Dendezeiros), Shopping Bela Vista and Faculdade Universo (ACM Avenue)

Fixed points: USF Colinas de Periperi, USF Plataforma, USF Ramiro de Azevedo, USF Curralinho, USF Pirajá, USF Nelson Piauhy Dourado (Águas Claras) and USF San Martim III.

2nd DOSE CORONAVAC

Drive-thru: Uninassau (Pituba)

Fixed points: UBS Pelourinho, UBS Terreiro de Jesus, UBS Péricles Esteves (Barbalho), UBS Alto de Coutos II, USF Itacaranha, USF Rio Sena, USF Alto de Coutos I, USF Cajazeiras XI, USF Fazenda Grande III, USF Boca da Mata , USF Itapuã, USF Vila Verde, USF Mussurunga, UBS Ministro Alckmin (Massaranduba), USF São José de Baixo, USF Joanes Leste, USF Ursula Catharino (Garcia), USF Menino Joel (Northeast of Amaralina), USF Alto das Pombas, USF Estrada das Barreiras, USF Prof. Guilherme Rodrigues da Silva (Arenoso), USF Antonio Ribeiro Neiva (Arraial do Retiro), USF Cambonas, UBS Castelo Branco, USF Vila Nova de Pituaçu, USF São Marcos, USF San Martim I, USF Santa Mônica, UBS Péricles Laranjeiras, UBS Marechal Rondon, UBS Frei Benjamin (Valéria), UBS Major Cosme de Farias, UBS Mario Andrea (Sete Portas), UBS Candeal Pequeno, UBS Cesar de Araújo (Boca do Rio), UBS Zulmira Barros (Costa Azul) and UBS Parque de Pituaçu.

2nd DOSE PFIZER

Drive-thrus: Catholic University of Salvador (Pituaçu) and Federal University of Bahia – Campus Ondina.

Fixed points: Catholic University of Salvador (Pituaçu), USF Eduardo Mamede (Mussurunga), USF Sérgio Arouca (Paripe), USF Tubarão, USF Cajazeiras X, USF Federation, USF Santa Luzia, USF Imbuí and CSU Pernambués.

3rd DOSE – PEOPLE AGE 60 YEARS OR OLDER

Drive-thrus: 5th Health Center (Barris), Atakadão Atakarejo (Fazenda Coutos) and FBDC Cabula.

Fixed points: 5th Health Center, USF Vila Matos (Rio Vermelho), Shopping da Bahia (2nd FLOOR STORE – ENTRANCE F0 – from 9 am to 4 pm), USF Beira Mangue, UBS Virgílio de Carvalho (Bonfim) and USF Cajazeiras V.



