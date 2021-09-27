Samsung may cancel launch of Galaxy S21 FE, rumor says

Citing the Galaxy Z Flip 3’s sales success and the scarcity of Snapdragon 888 processors, these Korean sources say Samsung may give up on launching the S21 FE in order to meet demand for the much more cost-effective foldable smartphone.

However, due to production issues, Samsung ended up postponing the device’s arrival until mid-October. Now, according to people working with the South Korean company, plans may have changed once again and the Galaxy S21 FE may have been canceled altogether .

The Galaxy S21 FE has become a true soap opera within Samsung. The smartphone was supposed to have been introduced to the world in August during the event that announced the foldable Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3.

For now, Samsung is still analyzing what to do and what will be its next step in the smartphone market. That’s because canceling the S21 FE after the entire project is ready and approved in some markets is a difficult decision.

Uncertainty on the production line is high and this may have caused Samsung to build a limited amount of the S21 FE. Some Korean executives believe that the launch of the S22 is very close and that the S21 is already priced low enough to win over those who would buy the S21 FE.

So far, we don’t know what Samsung’s official position will be. Therefore, we emphasize that everything needs to be considered as being just another market rumor.

Do you believe that Samsung can even cancel the launch of the S21 FE? Let us know your opinion here in the comments.