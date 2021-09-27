Sandstorm hits cities in the interior of São Paulo; see video

RIO – A sandstorm took hold of cities in the interior of São Paulo, in the late afternoon of this Sunday. Residents recorded in videos cities like Presidente Prudente, Franca, Jales, Araçatuba, Barretos and Araçatuba, taken by a gale and a cloud of dust. There is also a record of a sandstorm in the interior of Minas Gerais.

According to Conexão Geoclima, the storms forecast for this weekend in São Paulo reached the region of Franca and Ribeirão Preto and found the soil dry due to the drought at this time of year. The sand gale occurred because of the encounter of strong winds and a dry area.

According to Metsul Meteorologia, gusts from 50 km/h to 60 km/h are recorded in the interior of São Paulo. But this weekend the wind speed was much higher. Ribeirão Preto Airport had gusts of 92.7 km/h before the rain.

According to Metsul, satellite images show the formation of areas of instability associated with heat in the interior of São Paulo. The increase in humidity in the region caused the generation of Cumulonimbus clouds, capable of generating hail and strong wind.