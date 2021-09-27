Sanitary Surveillance and Procon inspect natural product stores in Feira – Acorda Cidade

Published on 09/26/2021 12:17 pm.

Photo: Wevilly Monteiro/ Secom

Teas and food supplements have been targeted by the Health Surveillance and Consumer Protection and Defense Superintendence (Procon) in natural food stores in Feira de Santana.

The objective is to inspect if there are irregular products on the market, without health permits, or with some type of therapeutic indication on the label – without the registration of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa).

The inspection began three weeks ago and the concern of municipal bodies is that the products contain information that may deceive the consumer, making them believe that the product treats or cures diseases – when there is no proof.

“There is a risk of people abandoning the treatment indicated by the doctor, with continuous use medications, for natural products, confident that they would have better efficacy by having this information on the label. For example, a person with high blood pressure starts using teas, substituting the medications. This can worsen the state of health”, alerts Rosa Maria Trindade, technician of the Sanitary Surveillance.

Products that contravene the legislation will be collected and destroyed. The application of the fine to establishments that sell the items is made by Procon.

“We are drawing up the verification notice when we find any irregularities. The participation of the Municipal Health Department, through the Sanitary Surveillance, has been important,” said superintendent Maurício Carvalho, who has been closely following the inspections.

The information is from Secom de Feira de Santana.