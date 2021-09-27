Santos anticipates second dose of Pfizer from this Monday

Those who need the second dose of Pfizer immunizer to complete the vaccination schedule, can do it in Santos a month before what was noted in the portfolio. From this Monday (27), the city will offer the second dose of the vaccine with an interval of 8 weeks – as directed by the Government of the State of São Paulo.
For immunization with Pfizer, eight posts will be available (see list and schedule below). It is worth remembering that the anticipation is not valid for those who took the first dose of AstraZeneca and will need to complete the regimen with Pfizer, due to the scarcity of the other immunizing agent. Anyone who took the first dose of AstraZeneca should wait 12 weeks to take the second dose, either this immunizer, if available, or Pfizer.
Anyone over 12 years of age is being vaccinated in the first dose, in the second dose all those who have completed the interval of the first application (Coronavac, 28 days, Astrazeneca, 12 weeks and Pfizer, 8 weeks) and in a booster dose the elderly aged 80 years or over and immunosuppressed over 18 years.
It is worth remembering that the elderly can take the booster dose for at least 6 months after the second or single dose, and the immunosuppressed, with a minimum interval of 28 days after the second or single dose. There is
The Bom Retiro Polyclinic continues to provide extended hours, from 8 am to 4 pm, due to the reopening of the Castelo Polyclinic, closed for disinsectization, to take place at noon.
DOCUMENTATION
Everyone must present a document with a photo, CPF and proof of residence in Santos. Second dose and booster dose: they must carry the card for the vaccination campaign against covid-19. Immunosuppressed individuals must provide proof of their condition (copy of report, exam or doctor’s statement, for example). See the complete list of audiences served, documents and comorbidities here.
IMMUNOS SUPPLIED
Severe primary immunodeficiency
Cancer chemotherapy
Solid organ or hematopoietic stem cell transplants
(HSCT) using immunosuppressive drugs
People living with HIV/AIDS
Use of corticosteroids at doses ≥20 mg/day of prednisone, or equivalent,
for ≥14 days.
Use of immune response-modifying drugs*.
Auto Inflammatory, Inflammatory Bowel Diseases
Patients on renal replacement therapy (hemodialysis)
Patients with chronic inflammatory immune-mediated diseases
* Immune response modifying drugs: Methotrexate; Leflunomide; Mycophenolate mofetil; Azatiprine; Cyclophosphamide; Cyclosporine; Tacrolimus; 6-mercaptopurine; Biological in general (infliximab, etanercept, humira, adalimumab, tocilizumab, Canakinumab, golimumab, certolizumab, abatacept, Secukinumab, ustekinumab); JAK inhibitors (Tofacitinib, baracitinib and Upadacitinib).
DONATION
Anyone who goes to the vaccination posts can contribute with donations of supplies and items for personal hygiene and cleaning, to be sent by the Social Solidarity Fund (FSS) to families in situations of social vulnerability.
WHERE TO BE VACCINATED
FIRST DOSE 12 YEARS +
SECOND DOSE PFIZER
EXTERNAL SERVICES – 8am to 4pm
Marapé – União Imperial Samba School (Rua São Judas Tadeu, 20)
Pompeia – Church of Our Lady of the Rosary of Pompeia (Praça Benedicto Calixto, 1)
Ponta da Praia – Rebouças Sports Complex (Engenheiro José Rebouças Square s/nº)
Vila Mathias – Peniel Baptist Church (Rua Almeida de Moraes, 54)
POLYCLINICS – 8am to 1pm
NORTH WEST ZONE
Bom Retiro Polyclinic – Rua João Fraccaroli s/nº – from 8am to 4pm, exceptionally
hills
Jabaquara Polyclinic – Rua Vasco da Gama, 32
Nova Cintra Polyclinic – Rua José Ozéas Barbosa s/nº
CENTER
Martins Fontes Polyclinic – Rua Luiza Macuco, 40
BOOST DOSE 80+, IMMUNOSUPPRESSED AND SECOND DOSE CORONAVAC
EXTERNAL SERVICES – 8am to 4pm
Aparecida – Clube Atlético Santa Cecília (Rua Comendador Alfaia Rodrigues, 269)
Campo Grande – Evangelical Church Project of God (Rua Carvalho de Mendonça, 596)
Embaré – São Benedito Church Community Center (Afonso Pena, 360).
Gonzaga – Parking lot of the Universal Church of the Kingdom of God (Av. Ana Costa, 329).
Marapé – União Imperial Samba School (Rua São Judas Tadeu, 20)
Vila Mathias – Peniel Baptist Church (Rua Almeida de Moraes, 54)
POLYCLINICS – 8 am to 1 pm
CONTINENTAL AREA
Caruara Polyclinic – Rua Andrade Soares s/nº
Monte Cabrão Polyclinic – Main Avenue s/nº
CENTER
Consultor Nébias Polyclinic – Av. Conselheiro Nébias, 457
Vila Nova Polyclinic – Praça Iguatemi Martins s/nº
HILL
Jabaquara Polyclinic – Rua Vasco da Gama, 32
Monte Serrat Polyclinic – Praça Correia de Melo s/nº
Morro Vila Progresso Polyclinic – Rua Três, houses 1 and 2 Vila Telma
Morro José Menino Polyclinic – Rua Doutor Carlos Alberto Curado, 77
Morro São Bento Polyclinic – Rua das Pedras s/nº
Nova Cintra Polyclinic – Rua José Ozéas Barbosa s/nº
Valongo Polyclinic – Rua Prof. Maria Neusa Cunha s/nº
NORTH WEST ZONE
Alemoa Polyclinic – Rua Afonsina Proost de Souza s/nº
Areia Branca Polyclinic – Rua Francisco Lourenço Gomes, 118
Policlínica Rádio Clube – Avenida Hugo Maia s/nº
São Jorge e Caneleira Polyclinic – Rua Francisco Ferreira Canto, 351
São Manoel Polyclinic – Nicolau Geraigire Square s/nº