Santos anticipates second dose of Pfizer from this Monday

Those who need the second dose of Pfizer immunizer to complete the vaccination schedule, can do it in Santos a month before what was noted in the portfolio. From this Monday (27), the city will offer the second dose of the vaccine with an interval of 8 weeks – as directed by the Government of the State of São Paulo.

For immunization with Pfizer, eight posts will be available (see list and schedule below). It is worth remembering that the anticipation is not valid for those who took the first dose of AstraZeneca and will need to complete the regimen with Pfizer, due to the scarcity of the other immunizing agent. Anyone who took the first dose of AstraZeneca should wait 12 weeks to take the second dose, either this immunizer, if available, or Pfizer.

Anyone over 12 years of age is being vaccinated in the first dose, in the second dose all those who have completed the interval of the first application (Coronavac, 28 days, Astrazeneca, 12 weeks and Pfizer, 8 weeks) and in a booster dose the elderly aged 80 years or over and immunosuppressed over 18 years.

It is worth remembering that the elderly can take the booster dose for at least 6 months after the second or single dose, and the immunosuppressed, with a minimum interval of 28 days after the second or single dose. There is

The Bom Retiro Polyclinic continues to provide extended hours, from 8 am to 4 pm, due to the reopening of the Castelo Polyclinic, closed for disinsectization, to take place at noon.

DOCUMENTATION

Everyone must present a document with a photo, CPF and proof of residence in Santos. Second dose and booster dose: they must carry the card for the vaccination campaign against covid-19. Immunosuppressed individuals must provide proof of their condition (copy of report, exam or doctor’s statement, for example). See the complete list of audiences served, documents and comorbidities here.

IMMUNOS SUPPLIED

Severe primary immunodeficiency

Cancer chemotherapy

Solid organ or hematopoietic stem cell transplants

(HSCT) using immunosuppressive drugs

People living with HIV/AIDS

Use of corticosteroids at doses ≥20 mg/day of prednisone, or equivalent,

for ≥14 days.

Use of immune response-modifying drugs*.

Auto Inflammatory, Inflammatory Bowel Diseases

Patients on renal replacement therapy (hemodialysis)

Patients with chronic inflammatory immune-mediated diseases

* Immune response modifying drugs: Methotrexate; Leflunomide; Mycophenolate mofetil; Azatiprine; Cyclophosphamide; Cyclosporine; Tacrolimus; 6-mercaptopurine; Biological in general (infliximab, etanercept, humira, adalimumab, tocilizumab, Canakinumab, golimumab, certolizumab, abatacept, Secukinumab, ustekinumab); JAK inhibitors (Tofacitinib, baracitinib and Upadacitinib).

DONATION

Anyone who goes to the vaccination posts can contribute with donations of supplies and items for personal hygiene and cleaning, to be sent by the Social Solidarity Fund (FSS) to families in situations of social vulnerability.

WHERE TO BE VACCINATED

FIRST DOSE 12 YEARS +

SECOND DOSE PFIZER

EXTERNAL SERVICES – 8am to 4pm

Marapé – União Imperial Samba School (Rua São Judas Tadeu, 20)

Pompeia – Church of Our Lady of the Rosary of Pompeia (Praça Benedicto Calixto, 1)

Ponta da Praia – Rebouças Sports Complex (Engenheiro José Rebouças Square s/nº)

Vila Mathias – Peniel Baptist Church (Rua Almeida de Moraes, 54)

POLYCLINICS – 8am to 1pm

NORTH WEST ZONE

Bom Retiro Polyclinic – Rua João Fraccaroli s/nº – from 8am to 4pm, exceptionally

hills

Jabaquara Polyclinic – Rua Vasco da Gama, 32

Nova Cintra Polyclinic – Rua José Ozéas Barbosa s/nº

CENTER

Martins Fontes Polyclinic – Rua Luiza Macuco, 40

BOOST DOSE 80+, IMMUNOSUPPRESSED AND SECOND DOSE CORONAVAC

EXTERNAL SERVICES – 8am to 4pm

Aparecida – Clube Atlético Santa Cecília (Rua Comendador Alfaia Rodrigues, 269)

Campo Grande – Evangelical Church Project of God (Rua Carvalho de Mendonça, 596)

Embaré – São Benedito Church Community Center (Afonso Pena, 360).

Gonzaga – Parking lot of the Universal Church of the Kingdom of God (Av. Ana Costa, 329).

Marapé – União Imperial Samba School (Rua São Judas Tadeu, 20)

Vila Mathias – Peniel Baptist Church (Rua Almeida de Moraes, 54)

POLYCLINICS – 8 am to 1 pm

CONTINENTAL AREA

Caruara Polyclinic – Rua Andrade Soares s/nº

Monte Cabrão Polyclinic – Main Avenue s/nº

CENTER

Consultor Nébias Polyclinic – Av. Conselheiro Nébias, 457

Vila Nova Polyclinic – Praça Iguatemi Martins s/nº

HILL

Jabaquara Polyclinic – Rua Vasco da Gama, 32

Monte Serrat Polyclinic – Praça Correia de Melo s/nº

Morro Vila Progresso Polyclinic – Rua Três, houses 1 and 2 Vila Telma

Morro José Menino Polyclinic – Rua Doutor Carlos Alberto Curado, 77

Morro São Bento Polyclinic – Rua das Pedras s/nº

Nova Cintra Polyclinic – Rua José Ozéas Barbosa s/nº

Valongo Polyclinic – Rua Prof. Maria Neusa Cunha s/nº

NORTH WEST ZONE

Alemoa Polyclinic – Rua Afonsina Proost de Souza s/nº

Areia Branca Polyclinic – Rua Francisco Lourenço Gomes, 118

Policlínica Rádio Clube – Avenida Hugo Maia s/nº

São Jorge e Caneleira Polyclinic – Rua Francisco Ferreira Canto, 351

São Manoel Polyclinic – Nicolau Geraigire Square s/nº