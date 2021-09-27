Santos’ idol loses his patience and shoots at the team: ‘It’s too bad’

Credit: Disclosure/Saints

In Caxias do Sul, Santos was defeated by Juventude 3-0, in a match held this Sunday, at Alfredo Jaconi, for the 22nd round of the Brazilian Championship. Ricardo Bueno, Dawhan and Guilherme Castilho ensured the victory of the team from Rio Grande do Sul, leaving Peixe stuck in the relegation zone.

Idol and champion with Santos, Robert made harsh criticisms of the team led by Fábio Carille. In an interview with Rádio Energia, he pointed out alvinegro as one of the candidates for the 2022 Series B.

“The second division’s primer is being followed to the letter. It’s very bad bad together, very pereba. Planning for the championship sequence was poorly done, poorly executed. I think people aren’t worried about Serie B.

Nobody calls the responsibility. Marinho is in very bad shape, looking defeated. Sanchez is a former active player, with all due respect. It’s not possible anymore, it’s too slow. Emotionally, the team is lacking confidence and technically very bad”, said Robert.

“This return of the public with this team will make the situation worse. They are players without personality, the ball is burning in the foot. He is a very bad player, insecure and in a bad phase. When a team like this enters the Z4 and there comes pressure from the fans… it is one of the candidates to go to Serie B. I don’t know any player Santos has hired, they hire some guys I don’t believe. Who hires these players?”, he adds.

“Carille is the opposite of Fernando Diniz. Ok, with a bad player it’s possible to close the house, but with a bad player it’s not possible. It’s hard. I would like Santos to sign Guto Ferreira”, concluded Robert.

Santos’ next game is against Fluminense, on Sunday, at Vila Belmiro.

