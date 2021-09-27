Santos launches third uniform, in dark blue, as a tribute to the fans | saints

On Monday, Santos launched the club’s third uniform. In a dark blue tone, the shirt pays tribute to the fans.
The uniform has minimalist details. This is the case of shield art, placed in pixelation built by the shape of diamonds, developed with the premise that each diamond represents a fan and all of them together are what move the team.
In addition, inside the piece, an image was inserted, in the half-moon of the collar, which captures the fans’ celebration moment in a game in the stadium.
Launch of Santos’ third uniform in 2021 — Photo: Divulgação/Umbro
Check out other images of Santos’ third uniform:
