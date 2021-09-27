Santos loses to Juventude and is close to Brasileirão’s relegation zone

O saints had a good first half, scored goals from set pieces and lost 3-0 to Juventude on Sunday afternoon, in a match played at the Alfredo Jaconi Stadium, in Caxias do Sul, for the 22nd round of the Brazilian Championship. With the result, Peixe fell to 16th place and could enter the relegation zone this Sunday if Grêmio wins Athlético-PR.

In the next round, on Sunday, Peixe receives Fluminense, in Vila Belmiro.

The game

Santos started the match well, especially with the pair Felipe Jonatan and Léo Baptistão. On minute 11, the lateral crossed from the left, the attacker kicked, but the ball hit Vitor Mendes and went to corner. On 15′, Felipe Jonatan crossed, Léo Baptistão headed and the ball scraped the crossbar.

Santos still had two other chances. On 19′, Marinho received the ball in the area, spun around and kicked, but the ball went to the right of the goal. On 25′, Jean Mota took a risk from the edge of the area and the ball skimmed the crossbar.

Juventude had only one chance in the first half and took advantage of it. On minute 46, after a free kick from the left, Ricardo Bueno beat Wagner Leonardo and headed goalkeeper João Paulo without a chance to open the scoring in Caxias do Sul.

SCENARIO REPEATS

The game’s scenario repeated itself in the second half. Santos were better on the field, but Juventude took advantage of the dead ball. On minute 18, after a corner kick from the left, Dawhan anticipated Wagner Leonardo and headed in Juventude’s second goal.

The Fish went all out for the attack. On 27′, Pará received the ball from Marinho and crossed, Carlos Sánchez caught it first, but the ball skidded past Juventude’s left post. On 31′, Sánchez gave a good pass to Diego Tardelli, who hit the first ball, but goalkeeper Douglas defended. On 37′, Marinho kicked from the edge of the area and goalkeeper Douglas sent it to corner.

In the end, Juventude even expanded. On minute 38, after a cross from the left, left-back Moraes couldn’t cut and Guilherme Castilho kicked the ball to score the home team’s third goal.

YOUTH 3 X 0 SAINTS

Date and time: September 26, 2021, at 4:00 pm (Brasilia time)

Local: Alfredo Jaconi Stadium, in Caxias do Sul (RS)

Referee: Jefferson Ferreira de Moraes (GO)

Assistants: Cristhian Passos Sorence (GO) Nailton Junior de Souza Oliveira (CE)

Video Arbitrator: Wagner Reway

Goals: Ricardo Bueno, 46’/1ºT (1-0), Dawhan, 18’/2ºT (2-0) and Guilherme Castilho 28’/2ºT (3-0)

Yellow cards: Willian Matheus, Vitor Mendes and Sorriso (JUV)

YOUTH: Douglas; Michel Macedo, Quintero, Vitor Mendes and William Matheus; Dawhan, Jadson, Wescley (Capixaba, 20’/2ºT) and Guilherme Castilho; Sorriso (Chico, at 33’/2ºT) and Ricardo Bueno. Technician: Marquinhos Santos

SAINTS: João Paulo, Danilo Boza (Diego Tardelli, at 16’/2ºT), Emiliano Velázquez and Wagner Leonardo; Pará, Camacho, Carlos Sánchez (Lucas Braga, at 32’/2ºT), Jean Mota (Gabriel Pirani, at 16’/2ºT) and Felipe Jonatan (Moraes, at 32’/2ºT); Marinho and Léo Baptistão. Technician: Fabio Carille