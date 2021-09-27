”Saved me when I needed it most”

Actress Duda Reis shares click on family and makes a beautiful tribute to celebrate her father’s birthday, Luiz Fernando Barreiros

Party day at the Reis family home! Duda Reis (20) used his social network to congratulate his father this Sunday, 26.

Luiz Fernando Barreiros completed another year of life last Saturday, 25th, and won a special tribute from her daughter.

On her Instagram profile, Duda shared a click that appears with her family and made a beautiful statement to her father, who was always against her relationship with Borel (29) and they even fought publicly several times.

It is noteworthy that she denounced the singer for domestic violence.

“Yesterday was my father’s birthday. This photo was taken at midnight sharp. My mother and sister always sleep early, I was awake with my father waiting for the clock to chime the turn of another spring. When night turned, we all woke up in a common and curious rhythm for us to embrace the birthday boy. This is my family, this is my father. My father is the person I love the most in this world and the person who saved me the most when I needed it most. A born Libra, he always cried for justice and he always shouted to the four corners how much he is in favor of the institution of the family and the very important values ​​taught to my sister and me, since childhood”, started writing.

“What I learned most from all of this is that, in fact, parents are always with open arms for their children to return home. Father is father. My father never left me and my greatest duty as a daughter is to honor him even ours. Last breath. When I asked my father what he would like as a gift, he told me only one thing “may you be happy, may you find your peace and may you be free from everything that has done you wrong, because you deserve it .” I kept this advice wisely and from now on, my heart (which feels lighter) promises to honor and act with mastery before the advice that are pioneers of the biggest and best combination of the birth chart, which even in this, we can connect: Libra and Twins. Now is the time for our whole family to fly. We deserve and I honor you. Happy day, Dad! Stay with me forever. My greatest pride is having you here and being your daughter, I hope one day to be 1/3 of that you are. I love you. With love, Dada”, said yet.

Duda Reis comments on the expulsion of Nego do Borel from ‘A Fazenda 13’

Last Saturday, 25th, Duda Reis spoke about the expulsion of her ex, Nego do Borel, from A Fazenda 13. She told that the scenes of possible sexual abuse against Dayane Mello (32) made her remember what she went through with the artist. “I remembered what I lived and remembered how hard it was to have been discredited by many people for a long time, while I screamed to try to tell what I lived and to help women not to suffer the same with the same man. I have nightmares and flashbacks of countless situations of violence (physical and sexual) almost every week, and I have been doing several treatments and being very well cared for, however, abusers leave marks on the soul”, started writing.

Check out:





Last access: 27 Sep 2021 – 00:35:40 (400706).