School talks about ‘moment of pain’ after young woman is shot in the head on the coast of SP | Santos and Region

Isabelle’s mother, 41, and her younger sister, 12, were also shot in the head by criminals, but they survived and were still hospitalized in serious condition this Monday morning (27). The school where she studied paid tribute through social media.

Isabelle had posted a social media post on September 16, when she turned 17. As determined by the g1, the girl was in the 2nd year of high school and was studying at a private school in São Bernardo do Campo, where she lived with her family.

The robbery took place around 19:00 last Friday (24) in the Suarão neighborhood, in Itanhaém, a week after the teenager had her birthday. Monitoring camera footage caught a pair of assailants walking towards the residence to carry out the crime (see video below).

Images show criminals walking towards the residence where they committed robbery

In addition to stealing the family’s car, the suspects also took several belongings from the residence and shot the victims.

The death of Isabelle and the bricklayer, identified as Geosaldo Cesário Monteiro, 44, moved social networks. The seriousness of the health status of her mother and sister was also mentioned in the networks. The school where the teenager attended published a note on its official website regretting what happened.

2 of 4 Geosvaldo Monteiro was a bricklayer and provided services on the property when he was also shot and died in robbery — Photo: Reproduction/Facebook Geosvaldo Monteiro was a bricklayer and worked on the property when he was also shot and died in robbery — Photo: Reproduction/Facebook

“It is with great regret that we communicate the death of student Isabelle Amaral Costa, victim of robbery. We also inform that Isabelle’s sister and her mother are hospitalized in serious condition. In this moment of pain, we sympathize with all family and friends (sic) “, published the school.

The post generated hundreds of comments of condolences and outrage. “May God comfort and give strength to this family to go through this difficult time. May the mother and daughter recover and be able to return to the company of the family and this father, who at this moment is suffering too much with all this tragedy. My feelings to the whole family,” wrote one woman.

“What sad news, what a tragedy. Where are we going to end up with so much violence?” commented another girl. Mothers of the victim’s colleagues also mourned the teenager’s death. “I cannot imagine the pain of this family, I deeply regret it,” added one woman.

Isabelle’s body was veiled and buried this Sunday (26), in a private cemetery in São Bernardo. As determined by the g1, her mother and sister are hospitalized in a private hospital.

The house where the family and the mason were shot by robbers woke up with graffiti on this Sunday (26). The graffiti made on the property where the victims were had words wishing the family strength, asking for justice and peace.

“Divine justice will not fail”, says one of the writings on the gate of the house. At the door of the house, another graffiti says “strength family”, where flowers with a bow and a letter were also left.

3 of 4 One of the graffiti wished the robber victim family strength; bricklayer who worked on the property was also shot and died — Photo: Personal archive One of the graffiti wished the robbery victim family strength; bricklayer who worked on the property was also shot and died — Photo: Personal archive

Also on the night of the robbery, the Military Police arrested two women, aged 20 and 26, two men, aged 22 and 27, and apprehended a teenager, aged 16, suspected of being involved in the crime. The PM located two of these suspects in an inn, in the Ivoty neighborhood.

In the bedroom, in addition to the teenager, was found the man, 22, who confessed to being the author of the shots.

4 of 4 Crime occurred in a residence in Suarão neighborhood, in Itanhaém, SP — Photo: Luciana Moledas/g1 Crime occurred in a residence in Suarão neighborhood, in Itanhaém, SP — Photo: Luciana Moledas/g1

According to the Civil Police, the weapon used in the crime – a 38 caliber revolver – was seized from them, as well as the key to a car they had previously taken. The pair also reported the location of the victims’ car, where the rest of the group was, who confessed that they aided in the escape. It was also verified that the author of the shooting was wanted by the Justice of Campinas.

According to the Department of Public Security (SSP), the case was registered as robbery, an offense for the same crime, attempted theft, capture of wanted, seizure of a teenager and corruption of a minor in the city’s permanent duty and forwarded to the 3rd DP .