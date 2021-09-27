Screaming, Tati Quebra Barraco and Rico Melquiades fight in A Fazenda 13

It’s eita after vixi in The Farm 13! The last controversy of the reality of Record (until the closing of this edition) was carried out by Tati Quebra Barraco and Rico Melquiades. The funkeira and the comedian, known as barraqueiros both inside the confinement and outside, had an ugly argument in the early evening of this Sunday (26/9).

It all started when the peons talked about the program’s tests and Rico remembered the last one, in which Érika Schneider, the current Farmer, lost R$ 7,000. The singer got into the subject and said that if the dancer lost her money, Solange Gomes lost her car, referring to the dynamics of the first week. The comedian then asked if Tati was hurting.

Screaming, the girl said: “It is a right to hurt me, yes. This is hypocrisy because the car belonged to Sol” . Rico, also shouting, snapped: “You butted in. Were you called into the conversation?”. Tati, still in the same tone, asked: “And you, were you called?”. “I was in the conversation,” replied the comedian. “And I arrived. What’s the problem? I got into it and I’m going to go wherever I want to go”, the singer fired. “When you are called”, amended the pawn.

The dispute over who shouted the loudest was fierce. Watch the shack in A Fazenda 13: