See here, Federal Lottery Results Saturday (25/09)

THE Federal lottery drew the contest 5600, this Saturday (25/09). the drawings of Federal lottery they take place every Wednesday and Saturday. The main prize is R$500k plus minor prizes.

The draw was held in the space of the Savings Bank located at Tietê Bus Station. In addition, the draw is also broadcast over the internet, on the YouTube channel of Caixa Econômica and on Rede TV.

Players had until 5:30 pm to purchase their ticket at the Lottery Houses and until 19:00 to bet on the Online Lottery, Caixa also has an online lottery.

To play in the next contest, the Federal Lottery that takes place on Wednesdays and Saturdays, just go to a Lottery House or use the online Lottery. The prize for next Saturday is R$ 500 thousand.

Federal Lottery Result

The Federal Lottery draw distributed more prizes to the players. The next contest will take place on Wednesday (29/09). Check here the winners this Saturday night, they were:

1st grade

Destiny Ticket Lottery Unit City/State Premium Value (BRL) 1st 038212 MILLENIUM LOTTERIES CANOAS/RS BRL 500,000.00 2nd 052377 PAULO CESAR LICIO SAO PAULO-SP BRL 27,000.00 3rd 031955 PAULO CESAR LICIO SAO PAULO-SP BRL 24,000.00 4th 013989 NEW LUCK LOTTERY ITAPETININGA/SP BRL 19,000 5th 025054 GOLDEN ZEBRA LOTTERIES BELO HORIZONTE/MG BRL 18,329.00

What to do if you win the Federal Lottery

Keep your ticket safe, it’s your passport to success in lotteries, so whenever you place a bet, keep your ticket well. When you are drawn, write your name and CPF number on the back of the ticket.

Before going to a Caixa branch to pick up the prize, take a photo with the ticket, take copies and keep the original ticket safe, as you will exchange the original ticket for the prize.

