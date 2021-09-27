See if the retired person who works can withdraw the FGTS every month

INSS (National Social Security Institute) retirees who continue to work may be entitled to withdraw the balance of the FGTS (Guarantee Fund for Employees) monthly. This is provided for in the fund’s rules, but it is necessary to comply with the rules.

According to information from Caixa Econômica Federal, the agent that operates the fund, INSS policyholders can have access to FGTS quotas every month as long as they continue with a formal contract at the company they worked for when they retired.

In the case of beneficiaries who changed registration after retirement, the bank informs that the withdrawal follows the standard guideline, being possible to withdraw the money only after the contract termination, in the case of unfair dismissal.

The FGTS is a benefit provided for by the Consolidation of Labor Laws (CLT), aimed at workers with a formal contract throughout the country. It works as a compulsory savings account, where every month the employer must deposit an amount corresponding to 8% of each employee’s salary.

When dismissed without just cause, the worker has access to the amounts deposited by the employer, with an increase of 40%, resulting from a fine imposed when the contract is terminated at the employer’s initiative.

In the case of dismissal for just cause or at the employee’s request, the FGTS balance remains in the fund. Withdrawal is only allowed in some cases, such as unfair dismissal, retirement, serious illness and, more recently, withdrawal-birthday, for example.

Still active and inactive account balances can also be used in the acquisition or construction of real estate.

How can retirees redeem their FGTS?

For workers who remained at the same company after retirement and are entitled to monthly withdrawals, the request can be made through the FGTS application. When accessing the app, it is possible to indicate an account from any bank to transfer funds, without having to go to a bank branch.

In the app it is also possible to schedule the monthly withdrawal of the FGTS, as soon as the amount is deposited by the company. In this modality, the system itself is responsible for debiting the amount available in the account indicated by the employee.

Can every retiree work?

The legislation imposes some rules for the continuity of the professional practice after the retirement application.

The social security lawyer Rômulo Saraiva reminds that there are some exceptions, such as in cases of disability retirement, special retirement and also civil servants, who cannot continue working in the same position they occupied.

“In retirement due to permanent disability [antiga aposentadoria por invalidez], the insured, as a rule, cannot work. There is also the case of special retirement, as long as the professional practice is related to harmful activity. Taking a doctor as an example. He cannot continue working in an area that has exposure to the biological agent, but he can work in the administrative area or in the office”, he explains.

Birthday withdrawal is a recent way to withdraw part of the FGTS

For those who do not want to wait for the contract termination to withdraw the FGTS, an alternative is to opt for the withdrawal-birthday, instituted in 2019 by the federal government. This modality grants annual access to a portion of the balance available in the worker’s account in the month of his/her birthday.

The payment of the birthday withdrawal is calculated based on the balance that the worker has in his FGTS. Depending on the balance, the employee can withdraw a percentage of the total plus a fixed additional installment.

For example, if you have BRL 1,500 in your FGTS account, you will have 30% of this amount (BRL 450) available in the anniversary month, plus a portion of BRL 150. Therefore, you can withdraw up to BRL 600.

Joining the withdrawal-birthday is also done by the FGTS app, and the amount is released based on a Caixa table that defines a withdrawal percentage for each account balance range.

According to Caixa’s balance sheet, more than 13.4 million Brazilians have already opted for the birthday withdrawal, with withdrawals totaling around R$ 16.5 billion.