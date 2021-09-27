See the main signs of stroke; know how to treat – Health

What is a stroke?

This is when the blood vessels that carry oxygen and nutrients to the brain break or are blocked by a clot. This interruption can have two reasons: a clogging (stroke ischemic) or a leak in the arteries (hemorrhagic). Popularly called stroke, stroke accounts for 100,000 deaths per year in Brazil.

Is it possible to remedy?

Get medical attention at the sudden onset of any of the symptoms below. A quick service reduces the risk of sequelae. Lost time is lost brain. Immediately call 192 (Emergency Medical Care Service, Samu) or the emergency ambulance service so they can send care to you.

What are the symptoms?

Weakness or tingling in the face, arm or leg, especially on one side of the body; confusion, altered speech or understanding; change in vision (in one or both eyes); a change in the person’s balance, coordination, dizziness, or change in the person’s normal gait; sudden, intense headache with no apparent cause.

How is the treatment?

Some software differentiates the two types of stroke, in addition to revealing the areas of the brain involved and which artery is involved in the process. For every minute lost in an acute stroke, 2 million neurons die. “Thanks to this equipment, we now have the opportunity for treatment”, says neurologist João Brainer, from Unifesp.

How does artificial intelligence help?

It is not part of most of the Brazilian hospital reality. The Institute for Research and Study for Diagnostic Imaging Foundation, manager of radiology and diagnostic imaging in the public sector, is present in 76 hospitals. Of this total, only eight have artificial intelligence technology, seven in São Paulo and another in Goiás.