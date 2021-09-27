See who won the Trial of Fire this Sunday

The Fire Trial that interferes with the formation of the next Roça, in A Fazenda 13, happened this Sunday (26). As in all disputes, the pawns participated in a draw. Farmer Erika and the participants who already used the powers last week could not play.

Gui Araujo was the first to be drawn and started to move the roulette wheel. You pawns from A Fazenda should find the golden ball in order to compete. Rico Melquiades and Sthe Mattos were the lucky ones, the others got little gray balls. But the presenter Adriane Galisteu informed that the two could choose a fellow in confinement each.

Excited, Rico chose the influencer, Marina Ferrari. Already Sthefane, gave the chance to Victor Pecoraro. The actor received a power from Lampião, Bi Araújo, but as he was chosen by the girl, he was able to play. After the quartet decided, they put on the overalls that are normally used in tests and The Farm.

The test required agility from pedestrians. Each dressed in an animal costume, and went into a maze, starting with Marina Ferrari. The purpose of the Fire test was for the competitors to find the four lanterns scattered throughout the maze and light them. The one who could complete the test faster would be the winner.

After Marina, Rico entered his piggy costume for the competition in A Fazenda 13. Next, Sthefane was called to the evidence space and finally, actor Victor Pecoraro, following the alphabetical order. Like Rich Melquiades was faster was this week’s winner.

It is worth mentioning that in the last formation of Roça, Lampião, Bil had two powers in his hands. Being able to choose only one, he opted for the yellow flame, and with that he had to decide between immunity or R$10 thousand. “I want to see who is playing here”, he said giving up being immune.

Then, the ex-BBB gave the second power to his colleague Victor, who was supposed to exchange people in the A Fazenda bay. So he replaced Dayane Mello and Liziane for Solange and Nego do Borel. Already this week, the options are different: have a weight of two vote or veto a participant in the Farmer’s Test. The public must choose between these options.

Watch the videos of the test: