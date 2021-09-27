Senna Forever expansion and PS5 version of Horizon Chase Turbo; exclusive physical edition in Brazil

Facebook

Twitter

Whatsapp

AQUIRIS announced that its new franchise expansion horizon chase, SENNA ALWAYS, will be available on October 20th for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Series X|S, on PC via Steam, Epic Game Store and Nuuvem, and on iOS and Android mobile devices.

This expansion is a very special tribute to our legendary Ayrton Senna, debuting an all-new set of cars, tracks and features inspired by Senna’s career. Thanks to the partnership and support of Senna Brands, part of the revenue obtained from the licensing of this project will be destined to support the educational programs of Instituto Ayrton Senna.

The expansion contains:

Single Player Career Mode: Follow in the footsteps of the legendary Brazilian driver in five nostalgic chapters.

First-person view (exclusive to Senna Semper): Feel the heat of the moment from inside the cockpit.

Choose your Race Strategy before the start (exclusive to Senna Semper): Make choices in your car configuration, considering each race track and the weather conditions.

130 Senna’s Achievements in Career Mode: Can you perform like our champion?

Championship Mode with 18 different teams to choose from and 30+ cars to unlock: Dominate the world racing circuit in three different categories.

Play alone or with up to 4 players locally: Experience unique races in each championship with unpredictable weather, tracks and random competitors (local multiplayer mode not available in mobile version).

A Horizon Chase Turbo Special Edition that already includes the “Senna Semper” expansion will have a physical version only for PlayStation 4 in Brazil for R$99.90, but with a discount for those who buy in the pre-sale period.

Like the cover art above, a PS5 version is confirmed with today’s announcement (there is free upgrade info in it). No further upgrade details are available at this time. For example, we don’t know if the free upgrade is only applied to those who own the base game and the expansion or, which will be the doubt of many people, if the version given by the PS Plus plan offers the upgrade.

out of stock on 09/27/2021 11:09 AM Amazon.com.br

However, we have the Expansion Pack prices, by platform: