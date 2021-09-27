series creator talks about Roosevelt in Brazil

In the beginning of the 20th century, after losing the elections in the USA, the then former president Theodore Roosevelt decided to accept the challenge of exploring and mapping the extension of the only river in the Amazon that had not yet been explored: the Rio da Dúvida. Upon arriving in Brazil, Theodore had the help of someone who knew the most about those lands, the military engineer, of indigenous descent and the only one to speak the American’s language, Cândido Rondon. The expedition along the entire length of the river was marked by terrible mishaps, death, disease and fear. On the 26th, HBO and HBO Max present The American Guest, which in 4 episodes will tell this story.

“The reasons why I like to tell stories can be summed up in one word: complexity”, said the director Bruno Barreto at the press conference for the launch of the miniseries. “Polarization, militancy, brought important issues to diversity, but deflated complexity. When you have to be A or B, white or black, right or left, you’re losing freedom, because sometimes you’re not like that at all. And Theodore Roosevelt was an example of that. He was very complex. And Rondon too”.

The complexity that moves the director in production has also affected his stars. Chico Diaz, who lives Cândido Rondon, immersed himself in all possible material about the soldier’s life. Aidan Quinn, who lives President Roosevelt, even asked God for a better opportunity on TV. “I was coming off a long series (Elementary) and I asked God to give me a character that would use me completely. I didn’t know he would take it so literally”. Chico and Aidan are the two ends of a bond that is made by courage and pain. “Rodon and Roosevelt Connect When Rondon Admits He Whips a Man to Death” – Bruno continued – “And this is not in any book, I found out in an interview with his granddaughter”.

The idea of ​​taking The American Guest for the screens it started as a movie script. Bruno showed the script written with Matthew Chapman to several people and the then content director of HBO Latino, Roberto Rios, suggested that the story become a miniseries rather than a movie. The period in the lives of Rondon and Roosevelt in which they met in Brazil, marks another production of Bruno Barreto’s career in which the US and our country share their similarities and traumas.

Part of the filming took place in the forest and Aidan spoke a little about the difficulties he had to face: “It’s not exactly a sense of danger, as you’re much more likely to die from a car accident than from an animal attack. But it’s very difficult to act among dozens of species of mosquitoes, with insects getting into your ear… You need to respect nature, otherwise it returns disrespect to you in a second”. About the experience of working with Chico Diaz, Aidan was full of praise: “He is a tremendously talented actor and a fighter, a warrior when it comes to defending the rights of his people, the rights of the actors who work with him. It was an honor. And the best part: he never showed a single sign of intimidation about being surrounded by American actors.”.

The American Guest was filmed before the pandemic and is still in the cast Dana Delany, Trevor Eve, Theodoro Cochrane, Gene Jones, Jeff Pope, Nick Westrate, Maya Kazan, Cláudio Jaborandy, Arilson Lucas, João Côrtes, Michel Gomes, Arieta Corrêa and Luisa Rosa.