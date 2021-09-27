Service failure by SUS yields 1 action every 2 hours – Open Game

Patients in the corridor of a public hospital in Campo Grande (Photo: Campo Grande News/Archive)

SUS in the Judiciary – Throughout 2021, failures in the care offered by the SUS (Unified Health System) in Mato Grosso do Sul resulted in the Judiciary being subject to a new process every 2 hours. There were 3,440 actions filed until September 24, when the state committee of the National Health Forum of the CNJ (National Council of Justice) met to discuss the demands of Health in the State.

Against agreements – Against the health plans, from January to September, about two complaints a day reached the court.

Social name – Inmates in Mato Grosso do Sul will have identification cards with their social name. The delivery of the first 11 was on Tuesday, September 21st. For the coordinator of Nuspen (Core of the Penitentiary System), public defender Cahuê Duarte and Urdiales, “gender recognition is one of the ways to humanize the custody of LGBTQIA+ people”.

Gratitude – The Minister of Agriculture, Tereza Cristina, used social media to thank the fans for her recovery. She announced that she tested positive for the new coronavirus on Friday (26) morning.

Weightless – “I’m fine, with no serious symptoms and following medical guidelines”, published the minister, wishing her followers a good weekend.

Investigation – The hiring of the wife of the mayor of Laguna Caarapã, Ademar Dalbosco (MDB) is under investigation. Ivanir Munaro Dalbosco holds the position of Social Assistance secretary. As published in the Official Gazette, the MPMS (Ministry of Public Affairs of Mato Grosso do Sul) opened an inquiry to investigate any irregularity in the appointment.

Nepotism? – The choice of relatives to occupy positions in city hall is controversial. Although it is considered immoral, the Binding Precedent 13 of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), the last instance of the Brazilian judiciary, guarantees the legality of contracts, although the understanding is subjective. The jurisprudence defines, basically, as nepotism only the appointment by the head of the Executive of relatives to occupy technical positions, not political ones.

Logging – Identified through images retrieved by satellite, suppression of 199.62 hectares of native forest, 15.63 of which in an area of ​​Atlantic Forest, in the rural area of ​​Corumbá, placed farmers in the sights of the MPMS. An inquiry was opened to investigate deforestation.

Initial calculation – As already found, through mapping of the SOS Mata Atlântica Foundation, the felling of the forest took place on 07/13/2015 and 01/27/2017 at Fazenda Pacu. The MPMS now wants to know if the property had an environmental license to carry out the suppression.

Hexa – Musician who began his career in Mato Grosso do Sul, Michel Teló led the winning team of “The Voice” for the sixth time. This time, the victory was in the “kids” version. This Sunday, six voices faced each other, but the victory was in the hands of Gustavo Bardim, 11 years old.