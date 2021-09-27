Seven Tricks to Make Perfect Reels on Instagram | Apps

Making creative Reels and hitting Instagram is the desire of many content creators. That’s because the tool for recording and editing short videos, available for Android phones and iPhone (iOS), can help increase the visibility of a profile and, consequently, the engagement of the account.

It is no secret that the more creativity, the better the content production. What not everyone knows, however, is that tips like removing the watermark from videos created in TikTok and adding subtitles to videos contribute to improving the performance of posts. Thinking about it, the TechAll listed six tricks to help you make perfect Reels on Instagram.

1. Remove watermark from TikTok

Instagram has already stated that it does not promote “recycled” TikTok content. While sharing the Chinese platform’s video directly on Instagram is an easy and quick alternative for content creators who have accounts on different social networks, the practice could undermine the video’s reach.

For Reels to perform well, therefore, it is important to remove the rival social network brand. A tip is to use the Musically Down website, or the free Snaptik app, which already downloads TikTok videos without the platform’s watermark.

2. Invest in humor and entertainment

Fun and entertaining content is favored by Instagram’s algorithm, the social network said in a profile post for content creators. Ideally, according to Instagram, the video is to “delight people, capture their attention, make them laugh or present a surprise or fun twist.” If you follow these characteristics, the video will have more chances to appear in the “Explore” tab and, consequently, be seen by more people.

3. Use subtitles in videos

Subtitling Reels videos is important for people with hearing impairments to consume the content, and also for users unable to reproduce sound to understand the purpose of the video.

You can subtitle the Reels manually, using Instagram’s own editor, or resort to applications like CapCut, which, in addition to creating automatic subtitles, has a series of features for video editing.

4. Caprice on the cover of Reels

The Reels cover doesn’t have to be just one frame of the video. To draw people’s attention to the content, you can create a more elaborate image with the help of apps like Canva, VSCO, SnapSeed and Adobe Lightroom.

After editing the cover, just add it to Reels at the end of the video editing process in the Instagram app. When you click on “Cover”, the option “Add from Camera Roll” will open, which allows you to add the image that you produced and was saved in the photo album.

5. Align the Reels snippets

Reels has a native alignment tool to align video clips. After recording the first portion of your video, tap the alignment button to start recording the next portion. This way, you’ll be able to see the previous recording superimposed on the screen and guide the recording of the next parts. The work will be aligned, without losing quality.

6. Explore the potential of audios

In a post published on the profile for content creators (https://www.instagram.com/creators/), Instagram advised users to use music available in the social network’s library or popular audios on Reels to create videos. Practice favors content discovery, which gains more chances to appear on the Explore tab.

Another Instagram tip is to use original audios as a soundtrack. It is possible to edit, with the help of specialized apps, audios that are trending on Reels and give them a personal touch, for example. If you want, you can also record audios of your own and create your own trends.

7. Use Reels Insights to understand what works and create even better content

Users with corporate or content creator accounts can check metrics for videos posted to Reels through Instagram Insights. With it, you can see how many accounts were reached, the amount of reproductions, likes, comments, shares and saves.